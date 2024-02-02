How To Land The Perfect Law Job in 2024 Landing the dream law job is like finding a needle in a haystack, right? You’ve spent countless hours buried in law books, aced your exams, and maybe you’re even sporting a shiny new degree or grinding through the gears at a law firm. But let’s be real, deep down, you might feel like you’re on […]

The Realities of Legal Life - Why One Lawyer Quit Big Law Cece Xie, a former associate at prominent law firms Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Morrison & Foerster LLP, shared insights with Business Insider about her journey through the legal profession, illuminating the pressures and realizations that come with a career in Big Law. Xie, an immigrant who excelled academically, was drawn to law as it […]

How to Score A Great Law Job in 2024 What do you need to know in order to get the law job you're looking for in 2024?A recent article in LawFuel points out the 17 key factors you need to look at in order to get the job you want in an increasingly competitive legal landscape. Whether you’re a recent law graduate or an […]

What Are The Best Legal Jobs in New Zealand Currently? The legal landscape in New Zealand continues to evolve with new opportunities opening for lawyers seeking new career paths. Although there has been something of a slowdown in the current market with reduced corporate activity, the high growth of in-house legal roles, government and other positions has provided major career opportunities for lawyers seeking a […]