Energy and Infrastructure Lawyers Return to Magic Circle with Freshfields’ Hire

Freshfields makes strategic expansion
Jessamy Gallagher and Stuart Rowson have returned to the Magic Circle legal world through their recent appointments at Freshfields, following a two-year tenure at Paul Hastings. The move represents a homecoming for the partners, who previously co-led Linklaters’ global infrastructure practice before their 2023 transition to the U.S.-headquartered firm.
At Freshfields, Gallagher assumes the role of global co-head of the energy and real assets group, sharing leadership responsibilities with London-based partner Richard Thexton.
Her practice focuses on cross-border mergers and acquisitions across public and private sectors, with particular emphasis on representing institutional investors, infrastructure funds, and pension managers. The seasoned attorney also maintains an active advisory practice serving FTSE-listed corporations on complex transactional matters.
Rowson brings quarter-century of legal experience to his new position, having strategically repositioned his practice over the past twelve years to specialize in financing solutions for energy and infrastructure assets.
His expertise spans structuring sophisticated debt instruments for private capital providers and navigating multi-jurisdictional refinancing arrangements for critical infrastructure projects. The appointment strengthens Freshfields’ capabilities in servicing alternative lenders and institutional investors within the rapidly evolving sustainable energy sector.
The Freshfields media release is below –
Global law firm Freshfields has today announced the significant expansion of its global energy and infrastructure (E&I) business with the appointments of two leading E&I practitioners. Partners Jessamy Gallagher and Stuart Rowson will join the firm’s energy and infrastructure practice, based in London. Both will join from Paul Hastings.
An internationally renowned lawyer, Gallagher will serve as Global Co-Head of Energy & Real Assets group alongside London partner Richard Thexton. She focuses on international public and private M&A, and global pension, infra and fund manager clients, and has also advised several FTSE listed clients.
Rowson joins with more than 25 years of experience and brings a wealth of asset expertise since pivoting his practice over a decade ago to focus on advising private capital clients and lenders on financing E&I assets and complex infrastructure refinancings.
Senior partner Georgia Dawson (pictured) said: “Jessamy and Stuart’s arrival accelerates our continued global growth in Europe, the US and beyond. Energy and infrastructure continue to present unique and transformative opportunities for both our private capital and corporate clients and this move sees us actively supporting their needs.
Our global strength continues to be recognised by recent global M&A league table results where we excel in cross-border, European, US, Asia, MENA, and private equity markets – underscored by Chambers Global recognition across 105 top tier Band 1 rankings.”
Gallagher and Rowson will work closely with Richard Thexton and Freshfields’ wider E&I and private capital teams in Europe, the US, and Asia to drive forward the strategic growth of Freshfields’ global E&I advisory capabilities.
Global Co-Head of the Energy & Real Assets group, Richard Thexton, commented: “Jessamy and Stuart join us at a pivotal moment when we look to expand our global E&I offering across the full range of private capital and strategic investors in the energy, energy transition and broader infrastructure sectors. We anticipate increased investment in these areas notwithstanding political policy shifts by new government administrations which are driving significant changes, and creating challenges, across industries and sectors.
There are incredibly strong synergies between Jessamy and Stuart’s client relationships and ours and we are all eager to start talking to our clients about our enhanced offering.”
Charles Hayes, Global Co-Head of Private Capital, said: “Our vision is clear: to continue to build on our leading European buyout heritage and increasing US presence, while evolving to operate seamlessly across global markets.
We are dedicated to delivering a differentiated, world-class client service experience, tailored to the unique needs of our private markets asset manager clients, and remain agile in supporting them across all strategies in which they deploy capital.”