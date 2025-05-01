Former Herbert Smith Freehills heavyweights Jason Ricketts and David Hugo have just orchestrated what might be the legal industry’s most interesting duet of 2025-Chord Advisory, a boutique firm that harmonizes legal and consultancy services into one pitch-perfect offering.
After three decades at HSF (including leadership roles that had him conducting the firm’s global symphony), Ricketts (pictured) is now chairing this new venture while Hugo serves as managing director after his own 15-year partner stint at HSF.
“Global law firms have their place,” Ricketts notes, “but they carry a lot of overhead and bureaucracy.” Translation: sometimes those massive legal orchestras can’t hit the high notes as nimbly as a well-practiced duo..
The Suite Spot
With offices in Perth and Sydney (and more potentially joining the tour soon), Chord Advisory is targeting industries with serious growth potential-energy, healthcare, transport, and infrastructure.
Hugo claims they’ve identified a “clear gap in the market” for combined legal-consulting services. It’s like noticing everyone’s been trying to enjoy peanut butter and jelly separately when combining them just makes delicious sense.
The firm plans to outplay larger competitors by offering “the same know-how and experience” while moving faster with a more personalized approach.
As industries like health and energy prepare for their spotlight moment over the next two decades, Chord Advisory believes they’ve positioned themselves in the “sweet spot for growth.” For lawyers tired of BigLaw’s rigid cadence, this boutique offering might just be the career remix they’ve been waiting for.