Farrer & Co Advise on £3.75bn data centre project

London, February 05, 2024 – Leading law firm Farrer & Co has acted in connection with the recently approved DC01UK development, set to become Europe’s largest cloud and AI data centre. The project has received outline planning permission from Hertsmere Borough Council, marking a significant advancement in the UK’s digital infrastructure.
The DC01UK facility, to be constructed near the M25 South Mimms service station in Hertfordshire, will encompass approximately 87,000 square meters. Designed to support cloud computing and artificial intelligence, the data centre is poised to play a pivotal role in the UK’s technological advancement.
With a construction value of approximately £3.75bn, the delivery of the state-of-the-art data centre will also generate several billion in direct and indirect investment. In addition, it is anticipated that this scheme will create new employment opportunities amounting to 500 skilled on-site jobs during the construction phase, 200 permanent skilled positions upon completion and approximately 13,700 indirect jobs across various sectors in the UK.
The approved plans also include a suite of local benefits, such as significant upgrades to local cycling and bus routes, linking the site to Potters Bar, possible expansion of the local cycle hire scheme, and harnessing and redistributing excess heat from the facility to new local homes and businesses.
James Maxwell, Partner at Farrer & Co, said: “This is a landmark project for the UK’s digital infrastructure, and we’re proud to have been involved.”
The Farrer & Co team was led by James Maxwell, with the support of the firm’s Commercial Property team.