Fasken Named Global Mining Law Firm of the Year for the 16th Time at the Lexology Index Awards

November 8, 2024
Toronto (Canada) – Fasken received significant accolades at the Lexology Index (formerly Who’s Who Legal) Awards in London. For the 16th time, the Firm was recognized as the world’s top Global Mining Law Firm of the Year. This is Fasken’s 10th consecutive win, receiving this award more times than any other law firm.
Fasken partner, Michael J. Bourassa, was also named Mining Lawyer of the Year. This is his seventh time receiving this award, further solidifying his reputation as a recognized leader in the industry.
Fasken has earned an unparalleled reputation in the mining industry, providing clients with full-service legal guidance for more than 150 years. Manoeuvering through the dynamics and cycles of the mining industry, Fasken advises on complex mining projects throughout the globe.
Lexology Index provides comprehensive data-led research into the leading lawyers and experts, used by law firms and companies globally. The Lexology Index Awards are presented to the individuals and firms that have performed exceptionally well in Lexology’s annual research.
About Fasken
