Fastest-Growing Law Firm Continues Growth With Acquisition

Knights, the ‘fastest growing regional law firm’ in the UK has made a major acquisition after stumbling somewhat earlier this year with layoffs during the slower law market.
Backed originally by a Dragon’s Den member and founded by a regional lawyer who has entered the UK Rich List, Knights has undoubtedly continued its rapid expansion path under founder David Beech.
The Knights press release is below –
The UK’s fastest growing regional legal services business, Knights, has strengthened its presence in the West Midlands with the acquisition of Thursfields for £12.5m.
Thursfields is a full-service regional law firm with offices in Birmingham, Kidderminster, Solihull & Worcester. In recent years, Thursfields has transformed from a traditional law firm into a corporatised, premium provider of legal services with a national client base and is therefore culturally, and operationally, similar to Knights with a strong Private Wealth offering spanning Private Client, Family and Residential Property alongside Corporate, Real Estate and Dispute Resolution services.
The acquisition brings more than 100 professionals to Knights and significantly strengthens the Group’s presence in the West Midlands.
The acquisition is well-aligned with the Knights strategy to bolster its future organic growth through selective, considered acquisitions. It further extends Knights’ existing capabilities in Private Wealth, while bringing a high-quality team and national client base, which will benefit from Knights’ wider range of services and its established platform across 23 UK offices.
David Beech, CEO of Knights, said:
“We are delighted to acquire Thursfields, a premium, full-service law firm which shares many cultural and operational similarities to Knights, and significantly strengthens our position as a leading legal and professional services business in the West Midlands.
“With particular strength in Private Wealth, it further enhances our expertise in an important and growing part of our business, which will support our future growth plans.”
Michelle O’Hara, Managing Partner at Thursfields commented:
“Knights is a business with a similar ethos to Thursfields, with a strong culture which cultivates collaboration across its offices, to the benefit of client service. We look forward to working closely with the team and leveraging Knights’ scale, reputation and extensive capabilities, to unlock our future growth potential.”
Completion is expected to take place on 14 September 2024.