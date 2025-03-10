Fenwick Announces Senior Insurance Sector Lawyer Joins Firm as Counsel

Fenwick today announced that Mallory Goodwin has joined as counsel in the firm’s regulatory practice and insurtech group. Goodwin’s addition underscores Fenwick’s continued investment in providing robust and comprehensive regulatory services for its technology and life sciences clients.
“With deep expertise across all facets of the insurance sector, Mallory brings a hands-on insider’s perspective to guiding insurtech companies through the legalities of their everyday operations and their overall business strategy,” commented Heidi Lawson, partner in Fenwick’s regulatory practice and head of the firm’s insurtech group. “Her addition strengthens the comprehensive support we provide to clients as we help them navigate the evolving landscape of coverage and insurance regulation. We are pleased to have Mallory on board.”
Goodwin brings nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry, working with both established companies and emerging startups. Most recently, she served as advisor and general counsel to an insurance technology company that developed a security deposit insurance platform and comprehensive product suite for renters. At Fenwick, Goodwin will guide clients through the development of sustainable business strategies, innovative product launches, insurance coverage and risk management issues, and maintaining regulatory compliance.
“Fenwick presents an exciting opportunity to return to private practice and collaborate with a team that operates at the cutting edge of industry evolution,” said Goodwin. “I am looking forward to leveraging my specialized experience and understanding of both the business and legal challenges our clients face to ensure their coverage needs and regulatory requirements are addressed, while also achieving their business objectives effectively.”
Goodwin’s background includes roles in risk management consulting, claims handling, and in-house positions at leading startups. She has led initiatives such as redesigning insurance products to broaden distribution and target new market segments, developing and launching new insurance products for technology companies, negotiating critical insurance and reinsurance agreements, and managing acquisitions involving insurance and financial service providers.
About Fenwick
Fenwick is a leading law firm, purpose-built to guide visionary tech and life sciences companies and their investors through every stage of growth, from startups securing their first round of funding to leading publicly traded global enterprises. As one of Silicon Valley’s original legal practices, today we have over 600 lawyers, patent agents, engineers, and scientists serving clients all over the world. Named 2024 Practice Group of the Year for both Life Sciences and Technology by Law360, we are consistently ranked a Chambers first-tier firm for delivering the deep experience and technical skill that help innovators at the forefront of their industries shatter boundaries and redefine what’s possible. Visit www.fenwick.com to learn more.