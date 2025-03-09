The ‘Rust’ Shooting Case and The New Baldwin Reality
High profile LA lawyer Gloria Allred has come out strongly against Alec Baldwin in his recent reality show, which premiered on February 23, depicting Baldwin’s grief over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was fatally shot on set by a gun handled by Baldwin.
Hutchins was the wife of an LA corporate lawyer.
Allred, representing Hutchins’ Ukrainian family, has demanded that Baldwin testify in a wrongful death lawsuit. This comes after a New Mexico judge dismissed all criminal charges against Baldwin in July 2023, following allegations of evidence withholding by prosecutors and investigators.
Allred, a prominent LA lawyer, criticized the reality show for portraying Baldwin as the victim while glossing over the suffering of Hutchins’ family.
She filed a notice of deposition requiring Baldwin to testify in New York on May 9, 2025 in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Baldwin has consistently denied fault in the shooting, which also injured director Joel Souza. He was handed a loaded gun by an assistant director who claimed it was “cold,” meaning it contained no live ammunition.
Following the dismissal of criminal charges, Baldwin sued New Mexico officials for malicious prosecution. Meanwhile, Hannah Gutierrez, the film’s weapons expert, has been serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter related to the incident.
7 thoughts on “Star Lawyer Allred Calls on Alec Baldwin To Testify”
Gotta say, turning personal tragedy and a serious incident like the Rust shooting into a reality show seems a bit much. Makes you wonder where we draw the line between sharing grief and exploiting it for views. Would be interesting to know what LawFuel Editors think about this blending of entertainment and real-life tragedy.
Regarding Gloria Allred’s stance, it’s essential to cross-reference her previous legal battles to gauge the consistency of her advocacy. This scenario illuminates the complex layers of legal, personal, and public relations dynamics post-tragedy. An analysis of these elements could provide deeper insights.
so now every tragedy is just content for a show? where’s the authenticity in grieving if cameras are rolling?
I think it’s worth considering that sharing his story could be Baldwin’s way of coping. Sometimes, letting the world into your pain helps with the healing process.
But doesn’t making a show out of it trivialize the real issues at hand? There’s a line between sharing and exploiting, and this crosses it.
OMG, can you believe Alec Baldwin has a show about this?! It’s like, so intense but also kinda draws you in?! Wonder what the next episode will reveal!!!
Anyone else think there’s more to the Rust shooting than what’s being shown? Like maybe Baldwin’s show is a cover-up for something bigger? What’s the real story here?