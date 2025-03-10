FieldFisher Announce New Senior Partner

European law firm Fieldfisher is delighted to announce the election of Vivien Davies as the firm’s new Senior Partner, effective from 1 April 2025. Vivien will succeed David Wilkinson, who held this post since 2019 for two consecutive terms.
Vivien is a market-leading litigator with over 25 years’ experience, having built a successful international practice focused on a broad range of commercial disputes. These include shareholder actions, banking and financial disputes, partnership disputes and professional negligence. She is also an established sanctions expert, who has played an important role in developing Fieldfisher’s top-tier sanctions practice. Fluent in Arabic and with extensive experience working with Middle Eastern and North African clients, Vivien heads Fieldfisher’s MENA desk and is part of the leadership team of the firm’s global dispute resolution group in London.
In her new role, Vivien will lead the firm’s Supervisory Board, representing the interests of the firm’s partnership. She will be actively involved in strengthening client relationships, supporting the firm’s thriving industry sector programme and fostering international collaboration for Fieldfisher’s expanding European platform.
Fieldfisher’s Managing Partner, Robert Shooter, said, “Congratulations to Vivien on her appointment as our new Senior Partner. She is highly regarded as a colleague and a leader, committed to delivering the best for our clients and the firm. In her new role, she will be instrumental in fostering a culture of inclusion, collaboration and service quality across the firm. Most importantly, she is a passionate advocate of our firm’s values and culture. I very much look forward to working with Vivien as we progress our firm’s ambitious plans for the future.”
Vivien Davies commented, “It is a great privilege to be elected Fieldfisher’s Senior Partner. The last few years have been transformative for our firm, as we have expanded our footprint and impact in the European market. One of my key priorities will be to foster effective collaboration between our teams, so that we can continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients across the international network. I firmly believe that collaboration will be key to our future success as our firm continues to grow across sectors, geographies and business lines. It will be a huge honour to work alongside Rob and the firm’s wider management on taking Fieldfisher to the next stage of its development.“
Fieldfisher’s ambition of becoming Europe’s leading law firm has been further confirmed by its expansion in new jurisdictions in recent years. With the addition of Austria and Italy to its international network, the firm now boasts 23 offices in 12 countries. This growth has been matched by the firm’s financial success, with FY23/24 turnover rising to £359 million, marking an 11th consecutive year of growth with a 10% increase.