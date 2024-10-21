Finance Lawyer Joins Mayer Brown From Winston & Strawn

Mayer Brown have announced that the firm’s New York finance and restructuring division has been joined by former Winston & Strawn finance specialist Blaise Latella.
The firm’s media statement is below –
New York, October 21, 2024 – Mayer Brown announced today that Blaise Latella has joined the firm as a partner in its Banking & Finance practice in New York, where he will focus on leveraged finance, private credit, and restructuring transactions, including complex syndicated asset-based lending transactions (ABL). Blaise joins from Winston & Strawn LLP, where he was a partner in its Finance Group.
“I am very excited to welcome Blaise to Mayer Brown,” said Scott Zemser, global leader of Mayer Brown’s Leveraged Finance practice. “Investing in our global leveraged finance and private credit platform, including complex ABL transactions, and in particular continuing to grow our leveraged finance and private credit capabilities in New York, is a strategic priority for Mayer Brown. Blaise will add to our market-leading global finance practice bench and enhances our cross-border syndicated leveraged finance, private credit, ABL and restructuring transactions.”
Blaise has substantial experience representing banks and other financial institutions as agents in connection with US and international cash-flow, ABL, leveraged, and other secured lending facilities. He represents various companies, funds, and special purpose entities with their respective financing arrangements, including representing debt funds in their leverage facilities. Additionally, Blaise represents private equity funds and portfolio companies in various acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and recapitalizations.
“Private credit is expanding rapidly as clients seek flexible capital solutions, and Mayer Brown provides the ideal platform to deliver the excellence they expect, particularly in leveraged finance and restructuring transactions,” said Blaise. “I am excited to join the team that is at the forefront of these developments.”
Matthew Ingber, managing partner of the New York office, said, ”Blaise is an excellent addition to our growing office, further strengthening New York’s nexus with lending and leveraged finance colleagues across the firm’s international platform, particularly in Chicago and London.”
Most recently, the firm’s New York office welcomed partners Jason Friedman from Gibson Dunn and Ben Snyder from King & Spalding into the Banking & Finance group and Vinita Sithapathy from Freshfields and Jason Parsont into the Corporate & Securities group.