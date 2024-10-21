Kaufman Dolowich Add Maritime Lawyer

Kaufman Dolowich Adds Partner Matthew Pallay to its Maritime and Admiralty Law Practices in New Jersey
Hackensack, NJ (Oct. 21, 2024) – Kaufman Dolowich, a leading national law firm, today announced the arrival of Partner Matthew Pallay, in the firm’s Hackensack, N.J. office. Pallay has spent nearly a decade defending clients in admiralty and maritime law matters, as well as general liability matters, focusing the bulk of his work within the maritime industry, and drawing on his past experience as a third-generation longshoreman.
“Matt is well known and highly respected nationally in the maritime field as someone who understands first-hand the intricacies of this very specialized sector,” said Gino A. Zonghetti, co-managing partner of the Hackensack office and chair of the firm’s Maritime and Admiralty Law practice group. “The recent port strike and continuing supply chain concerns highlight the need for Matt’s unique insights and experience which translates to providing our clients the best possible counsel and support.”
Pallay joins Kaufman Dolowich after practicing the entirety of his legal career with a well-respected New York City firm focused on maritime, shipping and transportation matters. Prior to becoming an attorney, he worked as a lead foreman of unionized longshoring gangs in Port Newark for nearly ten years, having learned the trade from his dad and other family members.
“I decided to become a lawyer to be able to better support an industry that I love, and in recent years, I’ve had the privilege, as co-counsel, of second-chairing cases with Gino at the helm,” Pallay said. “I have always admired his work and Kaufman Dolowich as a first-rate firm and look forward to offering my clients the support of a firm with expansive resources and deep bench strength.”
Pallay defends Protection and Indemnity insurance clubs, maritime vessel owners and longshore employers in nearly all aspects of maritime and longshore matters from inception to conclusion. He also defends terminals and other related companies and services in connection with a variety of matters. In addition, he previously served as a consultant for the International Longshoreman’s Association, advising its local leaders on various maritime and labor issues. He has been named in Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch in America,” for Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants in New York since 2023, and in Super Lawyers “Rising Star” for Transportation & Maritime, Personal Injury – General Litigation, and Workers’ Compensation since 2021 in the New York Metro area.
Pallay received a Master of Laws with Distinction in Admiralty, from Tulane University School of Law, and his J.D. from Ohio Northern University, Petit College of Law. He received his B.A., magna cum laude, in Political Science, from Florida Southern College.
Kaufman Dolowich LLP is a leading national law firm serving a broad range of industries in practice areas including labor and employment, directors and officers liability, professional liability, commercial litigation, insurance coverage and litigation, data privacy and cybersecurity, consumer financial services, real estate, general liability and construction law. Headquartered on Long Island, N.Y., Kaufman Dolowich attorneys represent national and global clients of all sizes nationwide. Kaufman Dolowich is a six-time Mansfield Certified law firm recognized for its diverse and inclusive employment strategies. For more information, visit kaufmandolowich.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.