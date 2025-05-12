Baker McKenzie announced the recruitment of the two fintech and regulatory lawyers this week. The media statement from the firm is below:
Firm strengthens its regulatory and transactional offerings in the fintech and payments space
Baker McKenzie announced today that Todd Beauchamp and Charles Weinstein, highly regarded lawyers in the fintech and payments space, have joined the Firm’s Washington, DC office. With an extensive background in regulatory, commercial, and transactional matters across payments and fintech, the pair brings with them a robust set of capabilities and experience in this dynamic and important area for the Firm.
Recognized as one of the country’s top lawyers in fintech, payments and financial services regulation, Todd will serve as Chair of the Firm’s Fintech & Payments Practice in North America.
Todd and Charles have comprehensive knowledge of the payments, fintech, and consumer finance sectors, including money transmission, virtual currencies and other digital assets, electronic payments, credit, and stored value, and advise clients in the development and offering of related products and services, as well as regarding transactions and commercial relationships. Additionally, they routinely counsel clients on federal, state, and international regulatory issues, as well as legislative developments, and represent clients in matters before state and federal bank regulatory agencies.
In addition, Baker McKenzie has appointed Lawrence Lee as Chair of the North America Fintech M&A Practice. Widely regarded as one of Silicon Valley’s top technology M&A attorneys, Lawrence is also a premier M&A lawyer in the fintech sector. He has been lead partner in some of the most prominent and industry-changing corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity sales and acquisitions, corporate venture capital investments, and other complex corporate transactions, achieving great results for clients, including Adobe, Affirm, Coinbase, Instacart, Jumio, Fondeadora and Snowflake. Prior to joining Baker McKenzie, Lawrence led the in-house M&A legal team at Coinbase and advised on numerous acquisitions and investments.
“The fintech and payments space has undergone transformative changes in recent years, bringing new commercial opportunities and regulatory challenges,” said Alan Zoccolillo, Chair of Baker McKenzie’s North America Transactional Practice. “Todd’s and Charles’ vast experience will be invaluable as we assist clients looking to expand offerings, pursue transformational transactions and manage day-to-day operations. Lawrence also brings exceptional M&A expertise and a proven track record of driving optimum results for fintech clients.”
Baker McKenzie North America Chief Executive Officer Colin Murray added, “Todd and Charles bring unparalleled business acumen and knowledge in fintech regulation, essential for our financial services and tech clients facing dynamic regulatory changes. Lawrence is a standout figure in fintech M&A and has been pivotal in training other lawyers, providing deep insights into the complexities of dealmaking in the space. All three possess exceptional skills in this field, enhancing our client offerings comprehensively.”
A transactional powerhouse with more than 2,500 deal lawyers in 45 jurisdictions, Baker McKenzie offers pragmatic counsel in the areas most critical for business. The Firm’s market-leading global fintech team provides the full range of legal services that clients need to develop, offer, and utilize products and services, such as those involving embedded finance, payment solutions, digital assets, lending, and digital banking. The team’s extensive experience acting for clients spanning the fintech sector, including many of the world’s largest financial institutions and most innovative technology companies, enables us to successfully assist our fintech clients with a full range of regulatory and commercial complexities in both established and emerging markets.
Todd and Charles join Baker McKenzie from A&O Shearman.
2 thoughts on “Fintech Lawyers From A&O Shearman Join Baker McKenzie in DC”
