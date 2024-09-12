Foot Anstey strengthens Intellectual Property expertise with appointment of new Partner

Foot Anstey LLP is delighted to announce the appointment of Ben Travers as a Partner in its Commercial team. Based out of the firm’s Exeter office, Ben will be leading Foot Anstey’s Intellectual Property (IP) team, bringing a wealth of experience in IP, IT, and data protection issues.
Joining from Knights and with over 15 years of experience advising a diverse client base across the UK and internationally, Ben has established a significant reputation in IP law. He has worked with emerging start-ups, household names, and luxury fashion brands, providing expert guidance on the intersection of technology and law. Ben is also an active member of the International Trademark Association (INTA), where he contributes as a committee member.
Ben’s appointment is part of Foot Anstey’s broader strategy to bolster its IP capabilities, enhancing its service offerings to clients across various sectors and geographies.
Ben Travers said: “I am excited to join Foot Anstey at a time when the firm is making significant strides in enhancing its IP offering. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues to deliver innovative and high-quality legal solutions to clients.”
Managing Partner Martin Hirst commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Ben to Foot Anstey. His appointment reflects our commitment to investing in top-tier talent and expanding our expertise in IP law. Ben’s extensive experience and impressive track record make him an invaluable addition to our team, and we are confident he will play a key role in the continued growth and success of our firm.”
The news follows the recent appointment of Brian Johnson as Chief Financial Officer. Joining from Investec Bank plc, where he served as CFO for the FTSE 250 listed UK bank, Brian brings 20 years of experience in global investment banking and wealth management to the Foot Anstey team at a time of strategic growth for the firm.