New Australian hate speech laws prioritise freedom of speech over safety

The federal government today released its long-awaited hate speech bill alongside other laws designed to crack down on big tech and the safety of online users. An RMIT expert is available for comment.
Dr Nicole Shackleton, Graduate School of Business and Law
“The federal government’s decision to water down promises to introduce new laws criminalising serious vilification, instead relying on changes to sedition laws, capitulates to those who prioritise freedom of speech over the safety of minority groups, particularly online.
“These new laws send a strong message to the community that hate crime is unacceptable but overlook a key underlying cause of hate crime – hate speech which denigrates a person or community simply because of who they are.
“The creation of enhanced penalties for doxxing is a clear indication that the federal government recognises the increased weaponisation of technology against minorities.
“However, the reliance on criminal penalties and incitement to violence, rather than hatred or ridicule, means these new laws would only target deliberate acts that seek to incite violence or cause harm.”
Dr Nicole Shackleton is a lecturer in law at RMIT University with expertise in gender and technology. She has specific interest in the regulation of technology to prevent gendered abuse.