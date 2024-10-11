Former Accounting Chief of Tom Girardi Law Firm Guilty of Embezzling Tens of Millions

The US Attorney has reported on the guilty plea from the former accounting chief at celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi’s LA law firm, Girardi Keese, who embezzled tens of millions from firm clients.
The law firm has closed following Girardi’s sentencing for fraud.
The US Attorney media release on the case is below –
Former Accounting Chief at Now-Shuttered Girardi Keese Law Firm Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Money from Clients and the Firm Itself
LOS ANGELES – The former longtime head of the accounting department at the now-shuttered Los Angeles plaintiffs’ personal injury law firm Girardi Keese pleaded guilty today to enabling the embezzlement of tens millions of dollars from the firm’s injured clients and to embezzling money from Girardi Keese itself.
Christopher Kazuo Kamon, 51, formerly of Encino and Palos Verdes and who was residing in The Bahamas at the time of his November 2022 arrest, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud.
According to his plea agreement, from 2004 until December 2020, Kamon was the head of the accounting department at Girardi Keese, a plaintiffs’ personal injury law firm based in downtown Los Angeles. In this position, Kamon worked closely with Thomas Vincent Girardi, 85, formerly a resident of Pasadena but who now resides in Seal Beach, as well as other senior lawyers at the law firm.
In December 2020, Girardi Keese’s creditors forced the once-prominent law firm into bankruptcy proceedings. The law firm dissolved in January 2021 and the State Bar of California disbarred Girardi in July 2022. On August 27, a federal jury in Los Angeles found Girardi guilty of four counts of wire fraud. Girardi’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 6.
In addition to supervising the law firm’s accounting department, Kamon oversaw facilitating payment of the law firm’s expenses. Kamon had a duty to keep accurate books and records of Girardi Keese, including accounting of money held in its attorney-client trust accounts. Typically, Girardi determined and directed which clients would be paid, how much they would be paid, when they would be paid, and signed all outgoing checks to clients. Kamon had signatory authority on additional Girardi Keese bank accounts.
From at least 2010 until December 2020, Girardi and Kamon schemed to defraud Girardi Keese clients out of their settlement money, using the misappropriated funds to pay the law firm’s payroll, the law firm’s credit card bills, and to pay Girardi and Kamon’s personal expenses.
Specifically, one victim – a Girardi Keese client who suffered severe burns all over his body when a natural gas pipeline exploded in San Bruno, California, in September 2010 – had a $53 million settlement negotiated. This deal was negotiated and agreed to without the client’s prior approval. Per the terms of the settlement, $25 million was invested into an annuity. The remaining $28 million was wired into a Girardi Keese client trust account in January 2013. Girardi, assisted by Kamon, misappropriated, and embezzled that client’s settlement money and used the funds to pay other Girardi Keese expenses and liabilities unrelated to this client, including payments to other law firm clients whose own settlement funds previously had been misappropriated by Girardi and others.
To prevent the victim from discovering Girardi’s embezzlement, Girardi lied to the client by saying the funds had been transferred into a separate interest-bearing account. In fact, no such transfers had been made and no such interest-bearing account containing these funds existed.
Girardi and Kamon sent lulling payments to the victim as purported “interest payments” deriving from the purported interest-bearing account. In July 2019, they sent the victim a $2.5 million check, purportedly as disbursement of the victim’s settlement funds. In fact, Girardi and Kamon knew these settlement proceeds belonged to other Girardi Keese clients. Girardi already had spent the victim’s settlement funds through disbursements unrelated to the victim’s case.
In a separate criminal case, Kamon admitted to running a years-long scheme in which he embezzled Girardi Keese funds for his personal enrichment. From at least 2013 to December 2020, Kamon utilized co-schemers to pose as “vendors” who were providing goods and services to the law firm. Kamon caused the supposed vendors to issue fraudulent invoices to Girardi Keese for goods and services that they purportedly provided to the law firm.
Kamon caused Girardi Keese to pay the amounts due on the fraudulent invoices. In fact, the law firm was paying the “vendors” for Kamon’s personal benefit, including for construction projects at his homes in Palos Verdes and Encino.
According to evidence presented at the recent trial of Tom Girardi, part of Kamon’s scheme involved payments to a female companion amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars, including a monthly stipend of $20,000, out of the Girardi Keese operating accounts despite the woman having no employment relationship with Girardi Keese.
United States District Judge Josephine L. Staton scheduled a January 31, 2025, sentencing hearing, at which time Kamon will face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each count. Kamon has been in federal custody since December 2022.
Kamon – along with Girardi and David R. Lira, Girardi’s son-in-law, and a former Girardi Keese lawyer – also faces federal fraud charges in Chicago. Trial in that case is scheduled for March 3, 2025.
IRS Criminal Investigation and the FBI investigated this matter.
Assistant United States Attorneys Ali Moghaddas of the Corporate and Securities Fraud Strike Force and Scott Paetty of the Major Frauds Section are prosecuting this case.