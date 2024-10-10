Former Crown Law Office Lawyer Bring Maori Legal Expertise to Cook Islands

Andrew Irwin made the change to work in the Cook Islands – from the Islands and from his Wellington home via Zoom – when he decided he wanted to bring his knowledge in Māori land law, Treaty of Waitangi matters, and constitutional issues to bear on similar challenges faced in the Cook Islands.
Irwin’s admission marks a transition from his previous temporary admissions. This permanent status enables him to take on more cases and represent clients in Cook Islands courts without the need for repeated temporary admission processes.
A barrister at Clifton Chambers, Wellington, his legal career began at the NZ Crown Law Office, where he worked on Treaty and International Law. He worked in Duncan Cotterill’s Nelson office for a year and since 2014, he has been an independent barrister, handling various high-profile cases including the Waitangi Tribunal’s Northland inquiry.
Irwin expressed enthusiasm about practicing law in the Cook Islands, noting the similarities between Cook Islands land laws and Māori land law in New Zealand. He plans to continue operating from his Wellington office, utilizing Zoom for some cases, but emphasizes the importance of in-person court appearances.
With a longstanding connection to the Māori Synod of the Presbyterian Church (Te Aka Puahou), Irwin has been learning te reo Māori since his teenage years. He is particularly intrigued by the similarities and differences between New Zealand Māori and Cook Islands Māori languages and cultures.
Irwin acknowledged the expertise of veteran Cook Islands lawyer Tina Browne and expressed his eagerness to work more closely with her and her team at Browne Harvey & Associates. He emphasized the importance of understanding local relationships and customs in addition to legal knowledge.
