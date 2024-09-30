Former DOJ and Experienced Supreme Court Practitioner To Join Covington

WASHINGTON—Sarah Harrington will join Covington’s Appellate and Supreme Court practice group as partner and co-chair of the group in the firm’s Washington office December 1, 2024. She most recently served as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Civil Division’s Appellate Section and has argued 22 cases before the United States Supreme Court.
At the Justice Department, Sarah oversaw nationwide appellate litigation and supervised a 60-lawyer team that represents the U.S. and its federal agencies in a wide range of civil appeals. She regularly worked with the U.S. Attorney General, the U.S. Solicitor General, the White House Counsel’s Office, and the General Counsels of various federal agencies. She also previously served as an Assistant to the Solicitor General of the United States and as an attorney in the Appellate Section of the Civil Rights Division, where she argued dozens of cases in the federal courts of appeals. She has particular experience in appellate matters concerning administrative law, preemption, federal statutory questions, civil procedure, trademarks, constitutional law, and environmental law.
“In a post-Chevron world, there will undoubtedly be an increase in government litigation and ensuing appeals,” said Mark Mosier, co-chair of Covington’s Appellate and Supreme Court practice. “Sarah’s impressive background overseeing the government’s strategy in complex appeals will be an invaluable asset to our clients as we litigate this new frontier.”
Sarah added, “The DOJ is inherently collegial, which contributes to the high quality of its work. When I considered a transition to the private sector, I knew that Covington would be a perfect fit. In addition to having top-notch litigators, Covington prides itself on its collaborative style of practicing law, and finding the best people in the firm to serve their clients’ varied needs. I look forward to joining the team, where I will contribute to the firm’s appellate and Supreme Court work and mentor up-and-comers in the Supreme Court bar.”
Sarah received her J.D. from Harvard Law School, where she served as Executive Editor of the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. Following law school, she was a law clerk to Judge Rosemary Barkett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. She received her B.A. in English from Yale. Sarah is also a member of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and a Master of the Edward Coke Appellate Inn of Court, the only American Inn of Court devoted entirely to appellate and Supreme Court litigation.