DLA Piper DRAMA: The Law Firms Advises on Video Games Investment

DLA Piper have advised French video game studio DRAMA Studios on investment by a venture fund in the burgeoning games industry.
The firm’s media statement on the deal is below –
Global law firm DLA Piper has advised The Games Fund (TGF), a venture capital fund specializing in early-stage video games investments on leading seed investment round for the independent French game studio, DRAMA Studios.
The investment into the studio, which is currently developing hyper-realistic title Unrecord, is intended to strengthen its team and advance the game towards a solid demo state. The studio recently shared a gameplay trailer which climbed to 91 million combined views across IGN.com and X. The Games Fund has been consistently recognised by InvestGame as one of the most active early-stage VC funds in gaming, with recent investments into Juicy Buttons Games and Obelisk Studio.
Corporate partner Diane Campion de Poligny (Paris) lead on advising TGF with support from associate Loic Bustos (Paris) and IP advice from partner Frank Valentin (Paris) and counsel Leo Haidar (Paris). Corporate partner Alexander Kolmakov (London) provided strategic advice to TGF.
Alex Kolmakov, partner at DLA Piper in London, comments: “This latest in a number of recent investments into gaming studios shows how TGF continues to discover new and interesting projects on the sector’s horizon. Well done to TGF and DLA Piper team led by venture capital and funds partner Diane Campion de Poligny. We are proud to be an active adviser on investments into exciting new gaming enterprises like DRAMA Studios. Despite wider video games industry issues, early-stage investments in this sector continue to keep investors busy and studios excited and in business.”