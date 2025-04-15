Former Federal Prosecutor Joins BCLP’s White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice

Atlanta, GA, April 14, 2025 – International law firm BCLP announced today the addition of Partner Joy Odom to the firm’s White Collar Defense & Investigations practice, based out of the Atlanta office.
Joy brings a wealth of experience in white collar enforcement, criminal litigation, and complex commercial disputes. She joins BCLP from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, where she served in the Criminal Division. Throughout her tenure, she chaired the prosecution of high-profile federal cases involving cybercrime, fraud, violent offenses, and child exploitation—including matters related to human trafficking and large-scale drug conspiracies. During Joy’s service at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, she secured more than 130 felony convictions and served as first chair in eight jury trials.
Beyond her courtroom work, she held designated roles as a Computer Hacking/Intellectual Property (CHIP) Prosecutor and Criminal E-Litigation Coordinator, where she managed some of the most complex legal issues in the federal criminal space. In addition to her caseload, she played a pivotal role in mentoring junior AUSAs and law clerks, offering guidance as they navigated the challenges of federal practice.
“We’re thrilled to have Joy join our team,” said Lee Marshall, Department Leader – Litigation & Investigations. “Her experience in both high-stakes prosecution and complex commercial litigation brings invaluable perspective to our practice. Joy’s ability to navigate multifaceted legal challenges with a calibrated approach will strengthen our white collar defense capabilities and drive exceptional outcomes for our clients.”
Prior to her role at the Department of Justice, Joy was a partner at Selendy & Gay, where she advised prominent financial institutions and corporate clients on high-stakes securities, antitrust, and contractual disputes. Throughout her career in private practice, Joy has played an integral role in litigation involving residential mortgage-backed securities, including representing the Federal Housing Finance Agency in its effort to recover $25 billion from the world’s largest banks. Joy was also a member of the trial team which secured an $800 million judgment against Nomura and the Royal Bank of Scotland. She has been actively involved in high-profile cases, including counseling public figures and corporate executives in preparation for deposition and trial testimony.
“BCLP’s commitment to delivering innovative, client-centered solutions in complex corporate investigations and regulatory matters was a major draw for me,” Joy said. “I’m excited to join a team that is uniquely positioned to offer clients seamless, cross-jurisdictional support and deliver practical, strategic outcomes in the face of their most challenging legal matters.”
Alongside her practice, Joy currently serves as an adjunct professor at Mercer University School of Law, where she teaches Summary Judgment Practice.
