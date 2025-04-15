Mayer Brown Strengthens Cybersecurity and Privacy Practice With Cooley Lawyer

April 14, 2025 – Mayer Brown continues to strengthen its Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice with the addition of Lei Shen, who rejoins the firm in its Chicago office. Lei rejoins from Cooley LLP.
“Lei’s return is a testament to the strength of our firm’s culture and the strategic investments we have made in our privacy and cybersecurity capabilities,” said Raj De, leader of the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice at Mayer Brown and a member of the firm’s global Management Committee. “At a time when data privacy and cybersecurity are at the forefront of global concerns, having Lei’s expertise will be invaluable in navigating these complex issues and providing top-tier service to our clients. We are looking forward to having her rejoin the firm.”
Lei provides comprehensive guidance on a wide range of data privacy matters, collaborating with clients to create practical and effective privacy and data protection strategies tailored to their products and services. She assists businesses in navigating various privacy laws and regulations at the state, federal, and international levels, including the California Consumer Privacy Act and other state-specific data protection laws. Her expertise extends to emerging technologies such as biometrics and facial recognition technologies, artificial intelligence, and connected products and services (including connected and autonomous vehicles). With a wealth of experience across multiple industries, Lei develops both internal and external privacy policies and programs, including those for companies operating in numerous international jurisdictions.
“I’m thrilled to be returning home to Mayer Brown,” said Lei. “The firm has always held a special place for me professionally and personally—I spent 15 formative years here and have deep respect for its culture, its people, and its global platform. Over the past few years, Mayer Brown has made strategic investments in its privacy and cybersecurity capabilities, and I’m excited to be part of shaping the next phase of that growth.”
“We are delighted to welcome Lei back to Mayer Brown. Her extensive experience in data privacy and cybersecurity, combined with her deep understanding of our firm’s culture, will be instrumental in enhancing our practice,” said Joanna Horsnail, the managing partner of Mayer Brown’s Chicago office. “Lei’s return underscores our commitment to providing top-tier legal services in these critical areas, and we are excited to see the positive impact she will have on our team and our clients.”