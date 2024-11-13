Former High Court and Court of Appeal Judge Joins Litigation Funder Board

Leading litigation funding company LPF Group has announced the appointment of former High Court and Court of Appeal Judge Robert Dobson KC (pictured) to its board of directors. This addition comes as the company’s current Chairman, Bill Wilson KC, transitions to the role of Emeritus Chair, ensuring continuity and ongoing support to the board.
“With Bill graciously accepting the Emeritus Chair role, LPF is delighted to have Mr Dobson, a proven jurist with substantial legal and judicial experience join the board at such an important time for the development of class action law in New Zealand,” Phil Newland said in a media statement announcing the changes.
LPF Group, founded by Phil Newland in 2008, has been at the forefront of litigation funding in New Zealand for over a decade and a half handling most of the significant class action cases in New Zealand.
Under Wilson’s guidance since 2013, the company has played a pivotal role in landmark cases such as Mainzeal, Kiwifruit, and the recent CBL and Intueri shareholder class actions, assisting thousands of New Zealanders in their pursuit of justice.
Robert Dobson KC brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Appointed to the High Court bench in 2007, he served on the Commercial Panel of the High Court from its inception in 2017 until his retirement in 2020.
Following a term as an acting Judge in the Court of Appeal in 2022, he returned to private practice at Stout Street Chambers in Wellington, focusing on arbitration and mediation.
The appointment comes at a crucial juncture in the development of class action law in New Zealand. Recent legal developments, including the granting of opt-out orders and the country’s first common funding order in a banking class action, signal a shift towards greater consumer accountability and improved access to justice.
He expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “Having observed LPF’s role from a different perspective for many years, I now look forward to playing a part in continuing the development of litigation funding and assisting access to justice. I am very much looking forward to joining LPF in helping meritorious cases attract funding in the pursuit of justice.”
This appointment not only strengthens LPF Group’s board but also highlights the growing importance and acceptance of litigation funding as a critical tool in the pursuit of justice in New Zealand.