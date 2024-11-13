Davis Polk launches London Restructuring practice with Two Sidley Austin Restructuring Lawyers

Two restructuring lawyers who previously headed the Sidley Austin restructuring group have joined Davis Polk to launch the firm’s restructuring practice.
The Davis Polk media statement is below
Davis Polk today announced that prominent restructuring lawyers Jifree Cader and Mark Knight will join the firm as partners in the Restructuring practice in London.
“I am pleased to welcome Jifree and Mark to Davis Polk to launch our European restructuring practice. They have an impressive track record of successfully leading complex restructurings, and their practice complements the market-leading work of our distinguished restructuring team in the U.S.,” said Neil Barr, Davis Polk’s Managing Partner.
“Europe is an increasingly important area of focus for our restructuring clients. As we continue to build out our corporate practice in London, including through the exciting growth we have seen in leveraged finance and private equity already this year, adding top-tier restructuring capabilities is a natural next step.”
Mr. Cader advises clients on all facets of European insolvencies and restructurings. He works with private equity firms, hedge funds, investment banks and other distressed debt and par investors, providing advice on their investment portfolios.
He also has advised insolvency practitioners. He is widely recognized as a leading restructuring practitioner, including in the Legal 500 UK and Chambers UK, where a client notes that he is “a superstar” who “has been highly impactful on very complex transactions.”
Mr. Knight has deep experience in complex, multi-jurisdictional workouts and restructurings, acting for both creditors and debtors. He works with private equity houses, hedge funds and other investors with respect to the acquisition and reorganization of stressed and distressed businesses.
His practice includes all stages of the restructuring life cycle, including investment structuring, contingency planning and strategy, negotiations, implementation, post-restructuring, optimization of existing investments and exit. Mr. Knight is ranked by multiple industry publications, including the Chambers UK, which notes that clients have called him “outstanding” and “a highly commercial-and client-focused lawyer.”
The duo joins Davis Polk from Sidley Austin LLP, where they served as co-heads of the Restructuring group in London.
“Jifree and Mark are very well known and well respected in the market,” said Damian Schaible, co-head of Davis Polk’s Restructuring practice. “They have deep relationships with and are trusted by a wide range of sophisticated investors in Europe, many of whom are already clients of our firm, from their excellent work advising both companies and creditors in restructurings across the globe.”
“Jifree and Mark are a fantastic team,” said Marshall Huebner, co-head of Davis Polk’s Restructuring practice. “They will be a huge asset to our existing clients and will help expand our client portfolio in Europe and beyond. We are thrilled they are joining our team.”
Mr. Cader received his LL.B. from the University of Westminster. Mr. Knight received a B.A. from the University of Birmingham and a Graduate Diploma in Law from The College of Law at Guildford.