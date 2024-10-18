Former KPMG Law Group Join Holding Redlich

Holding Redlich has boosted the firm’s Canberra office with the recruitment of former KPMG Law professionals, including the addition of one as partner.
The firm is growing its government law division and has welcomed the new lawyers – the media statement making the announcement is below –
Leading national law firm Holding Redlich is pleased to announce the expansion of its Canberra office with the addition of seven new team members, including Philip Jones-Hope as a partner.
Jones-Hope, formerly with KPMG Law where he led the Government and Defence practice, brings over 25 years of experience in legal, business and commercial roles, including serving as a senior solicitor and adviser within a Commonwealth agency. His appointment is expected to further strengthen Holding Redlich’s growing portfolio of Commonwealth Government clients.
Troy Lewis, Holding Redlich’s National Managing Partner, highlighted the significance of the expansion. “This is part of our deliberate focus on government law, which is a core practice area for Holding Redlich,” said Lewis. “By bringing in partners like Philip with unparalleled experience in serving the public sector, we’re able to deepen our support for Commonwealth clients in a rapidly evolving landscape.”
Jones-Hope will be joined by six new team members and will work alongside existing Canberra partners Elizabeth Carroll, Sarah Byrne, and Andrew Klein. Together, they bring extensive experience in government, administrative, and public law.
Elizabeth Carroll, Partner and Head of Holding Redlich’s Canberra Office, welcomed the new additions. “The growth of our Canberra team reflects our commitment to supporting Commonwealth clients with deep sector knowledge and practical legal solutions,” she said. “Philip and his team bring invaluable expertise that directly aligns with our strategic focus. We are excited about the future and are well-positioned to continue delivering the highest level of service to our Australian Government clients, backed by a team that genuinely understands their unique requirements.”
Reflecting on his move to Holding Redlich, Philip Jones-Hope shared, “Joining Holding Redlich is an opportunity to work with a firm that stands out for its tailored and client-centric approach to government law. The firm’s collaborative culture and reputation for innovative problem-solving make it a great place to work on the complex challenges faced by Australian Government clients.”
As Holding Redlich continues to expand its Australian Government advisory capabilities, the firm remains focused on strategic hires that bolster its market position and meet the evolving needs of its public sector clients.