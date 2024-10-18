Move Over . . Another Former Kirklands Partner Joins Paul Weiss

Paul Weiss Partner Scalp No. 16 From Kirklands
And so it continues . . another week, another Kirkland & Ellis partner joins Paul Weiss in London.
The latest to join the firm is Revathi Raghavan, as a partner in Paul Weiss’ s Investment Funds Group in London.
Raghavan is a financial regulatory lawyer with extensive experience in advising leading investment managers. She specializes in the regulatory aspects of fund formation, M&A in the financial services sector, and regulatory change projects.
Her move follows the recruitment by Paul Weiss of Prem Mohan, marking the 15th partner hire made from Kirklands by Paul Weiss.
The Mohan hire marks the fourth partner to move from Kirkland’s London funds team to Paul Weiss this year alone.
The Paul Weiss ‘hiring blitz’ has kept The City watching the firm’s moves closely as they continue to build their capacity under the record-breaking move of legal star Neel Sachdev’s move to the firm and his continued efforts to build a formidable private equity legal team in London.
The latest hire is part of a the firm’s further expansion of its London funds team indicating a strategic move to strengthen their position in the European market. Paul Weiss is actively building its capabilities in regulatory and investment funds practice areas to meet growing client demands in these sectors.
The full media statement from the firm is below –
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that financial regulatory lawyer Revathi Raghavan will join the firm as a partner in the Investment Funds Group of the Corporate Department, resident in London. Raghavan advises on the regulatory aspects of fund formation, as well as on M&A in the financial services sector and on regulatory change projects.
“Reva has exceptional experience working with leading investment managers on the complex regulatory matters involved in launching major funds and executing significant transactions,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “She is a wonderful addition to our growing bench of regulatory and investment funds specialists in Europe.”
“Reva is a go-to regulatory advisor on all major alternative investment strategies, as well as on the regulatory aspects of fund formation and investment management M&A – two areas of increasing importance to our clients,” said Jeremy Leggate, co-head of European Investment Funds.
Raghavan has advised clients including Antin Infrastructure Partners, Ares, Basalt Infrastructure Partners, BC Partners, Blackstone, Berkshire Partners, Equistone Partners, Thoma Bravo and TowerBrook Capital Partners on the regulatory aspects of numerous major fundraises and transactions. Raghavan also counsel clients on the regulatory issues and considerations on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, including recent legislative developments and requirements.
Raghavan has a B.A. and LL.B., with honors, from NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, India, and an LL.M. from the George Washington University Law School. She is admitted to practice in England and Wales, as well as New York.
The Paul, Weiss Private Equity Group advises the world’s largest and most sophisticated alternative asset management firms and their portfolio companies, as well as up-and-coming investment funds, on their most complex M&A transactions, minority investments, financing and capital markets solutions and fund formation matters.
Leveraging vast experience across sectors, geographies and investment strategies, we provide best-in-class counsel on every facet of our clients’ business, and across the full investment lifecycle. The Investment Funds Group leverages its extensive market knowledge and deep, long-term relationships to help clients reach their most important investment goals. We have been at the forefront of some of the industry’s most creative and innovative investment product developments, helping clients set market trends instead of reacting to them.