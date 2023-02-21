Former KPMG Tax Specialist Sets Up New Dentons Tax Division

Dentons Kensington Swan have announced their development of a new tax practice with the arrival at the firm of former KPMG and MinterEllison tax specialist Bruce Bernacchi.

Bernacchi left KPMG two years ago after working to secure the role as Executive Chair of the firm to join tax advisory service Greenmount Advisory and has now joined Dentons KS in the new role.

He has also previously been a tax partner at Minter Ellison Rudd Watts, and a senior tax executive with General Electric, where he was GE’s treasury tax counsel for Asia Pacific.

Bernacchi has more than 27 years’ experience advising on a wide range of taxation issues, including domestic and international corporate tax matters, indirect taxes, and employee tax issues. He specialises in advising private equity clients, the financial services sector, technology companies, and Iwi tax matters.

A Dentons Kensington Swan press statement noted that Bernacchi has advised on some of New Zealand’s largest buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions, led tax due diligence and cross-border deal structuring, and has acted for private equity clients, trade vendors and purchasers, and sovereign wealth funds.

Bernacchi said he was excited to be joining Dentons and being part of its growth story. “I’m looking forward to leveraging the international connections of the world’s largest law firm for our local and international clients and bringing in-depth taxation knowledge and a fresh perspective to Dentons’ client service offering.”