Who Are The Best Lawyers in Real Estate?

Best Lawyers® is proud to announce the release of its Best Lawyers: Real Estate and Infrastructure publication. This comprehensive guide features the specialties' leading legal talent excerpted from the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America and provides readers with in-depth insights into recent events in real estate and real estate adjacent specialties.
“This second edition of Real Estate and Infrastructure publication is the result of Best Lawyers’ extensive and rigorous selection process, designed to identify the most qualified and talented lawyers in the Real Estate practice areas,” said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. “This publication showcases the expertise and thought leadership of some of the nation’s top lawyers and provides a valuable resource for anyone looking for the best legal talent in the real estate and infrastructure specialties.”
Featuring articles authored by leading industry lawyers, this issue provides a comprehensive overview of the current state and the most pressing legal issues of the practice area across the nation. From rental markets and foreclosure laws to commercial construction and inflation, this publication covers the key topics that are shaping the future of this legal field:
- David A. Lum, principal at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal and Liffman, penned an article sharing how developers are embracing creativity and ESG to continue their real estate projects amidst a backdrop of inflation, supply chain demands and pipeline issues.
- Ashley S. Wagner, attorney and shareholder at Tucker Arsenberg, wrote about how inflation and rising costs are at the forefront of everyone’s mind as we enter 2023, with the current volatile market making it more important than ever to understand the rent escalation clauses in current and future commercial lease agreements.
- Jarred W. Boyer, associate at Carmody MacDonald P.C., authored an article about how the future of U.S. rental markets may seem uncertain as we continue to grapple with the after-effects of COVID-19, and how renters and landlords alike can look toward a more hopeful few years as inflation already begins to recede and the promise of stabilization is on the horizon.
- Sara T. Wagner Esq and Tony Roustopoulos, Esq., of Richards, Layton & Finger, shared information on how capital markets commercial real estate is under pressure and the creativity needed to make deals this year.
- Brion J. Kirsch, attorney at Pullman & Comley, offered commentary on how commercial real estate is facing the challenges of new working environments and less need for commercial spaces leaving landlords with increasingly vacant buildings to full.
- Kathleen Bernardo, chair of the real estate practice at Bulkley Richardson and Gelinas, presented her opinion that the reset in the housing market was crucial and not necessarily indicative of the doom and gloom we thought we were facing.
- Thomas D. Kearns, partner of Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, & Nina M. Roket, lawyer at Olshan Frome Wolosky, co-authored an article updating landlords, building investors and retail developers in New York on the climate of the current commercial market.
- Angus C. Beverly, attorney at Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, wrote about the statewide trend in California about transfer taxes that may have national implications.
- Linsday Mesh Lotito and Zachary J. Manasia, partner and associate at Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP, respectively, shared how New York ‘s recently passed legislation surrounding foreclosure law leaves lingering questions about how much it will help-or hurt-those it affects.
- Aaron S. Evenchik and Robert A. Cooper of Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, co-authored an article sharing several challenges and potential impacts on zoning laws that electric vehicles charging stations could present.
With the Real Estate and Infrastructure issue, Best Lawyers continues to set the standard for legal recognitions and provide valuable insights into the real estate industry. The Real Estate and Infrastructure issue is available now online, making it accessible to readers across the nation. To view the publication in full, visit www.bestlawyers.com.