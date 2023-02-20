Who Are The Best Lawyers in Real Estate?

Best Lawyers have published their 2023 Best Lawyers: Real Estate and Infrastructure publication, providing a top level look at the US real estate scene and the leading lawyers practising in the area.

Best Lawyers also contains articles from leading real estate lawyers on the current volatile real estate market as the US and other markets exit the Covid-19 pandemic and enter an economy that is inflationary and with supply chain and other issues affecting the property market.

The full press release announcing the report’s release is below –

Best Lawyers Publishes the 2023 Best Lawyers: Real Estate and Infrastructure Publication AUGUSTA, Ga., February 20, 2023 — Best Lawyers® is proud to announce the release of its Best Lawyers: Real Estate and Infrastructure publication. This comprehensive guide features the specialties’ leading legal talent excerpted from the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America and provides readers with in-depth insights into recent events in real estate and real estate adjacent specialties.

“This second edition of Real Estate and Infrastructure publication is the result of Best Lawyers’ extensive and rigorous selection process, designed to identify the most qualified and talented lawyers in the Real Estate practice areas,” said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. “This publication showcases the expertise and thought leadership of some of the nation’s top lawyers and provides a valuable resource for anyone looking for the best legal talent in the real estate and infrastructure specialties.”

Featuring articles authored by leading industry lawyers, this issue provides a comprehensive overview of the current state and the most pressing legal issues of the practice area across the nation. From rental markets and foreclosure laws to commercial construction and inflation, this publication covers the key topics that are shaping the future of this legal field:

With the Real Estate and Infrastructure issue, Best Lawyers continues to set the standard for legal recognitions and provide valuable insights into the real estate industry. The Real Estate and Infrastructure issue is available now online, making it accessible to readers across the nation. To view the publication in full, visit www.bestlawyers.com.