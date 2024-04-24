Former Tompkins Wake Lawyers Form New Employment Law Firm

Fiona Dalziel and Karina McLuskie, a former Associate and Partner respectively at Tompkins Wake, have formed a partnership in a new firm McLuskie Dalziel Lawyers.

Karina McLuskie has specialised in employment law for 15 years and was a partner at Tompkins Wake, based in the Hamilton office, before embarking on opening a specialist employment law firm based in the Waikato with Fiona Dalziel. Karina is a Waikato University graduate.

Fiona Dalziel is also a Waikato University graduate and has specialised in employment law for her entire legal career (9 years). Fiona was recently a Senior Associate at Tompkins Wake.

