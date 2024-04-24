From Atticus to Alicia: How 9 Iconic Fictional Lawyers Shape Our Legal Dreams

The Lawyers From Movies-to-Novels That Inspire Us
Ben Boman, LawFuel contributing editor
Fictional lawyers in literature, television, and movies have captured the imagination of audiences for decades, influencing both the public perception of the legal profession and inspiring aspiring lawyers.
Here’s are 9 of the most famous fictional lawyers and the potential influence they may have in terms of inspiration for lawyers today.
1. Atticus Finch – To Kill a Mockingbird
- Atticus Finch, the protagonist in Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” is a lawyer in the racially divided town of Maycomb, Alabama. But he has also served as the fictional character who may have inspired many to join the profession and fight for justice. Known for his strong sense of justice and morality, Finch defends a black man wrongfully accused of raping a white woman, epitomizing the idealistic, ethical lawyer who fights for justice despite risk and societal pressures.
- His character has without doubt inspired countless people to pursue law, aiming to advocate for the marginalized and uphold integrity.
2. Perry Mason – Perry Mason Series
- Created by Erle Stanley Gardner, Perry Mason is a criminal defense lawyer who is known for his remarkable ability to prove his clients’ innocence through dramatic courtroom tactics, becoming a television icon now re-born with a new series.
- Perry Mason’s sharp wit, courtroom prowess, and dedication to uncovering the truth have highlighted the defense attorney’s role as a protector of the accused, influencing public perception positively towards criminal defense lawyers and serving as an exemplar for others to follow – albeit in a fictional and frequently exaggerated example of justice served with fictional elements suspending belief.
3. Elle Woods – Legally Blonde
- Elle Woods, the protagonist of “Legally Blonde,” is the legal protagonist you may not have considered as an influential legal character, but she turned stereotypes on their head and became a fictional character influencer. The story involved Woods’ enrolling at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend but discovers her passion for law instead.
- The Elle Woods character demonstrates that intelligence and capability are not bound by appearance alone, destroying some shibboleths and perceptions around ‘beauty and brains’. Her character encourages a broader demographic of aspiring younger – and usually female – lawyers to pursue their dreams irrespective of how they are perceived by others.
4. Saul Goodman – Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul
- Known initially as Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman is a small-time lawyer who gradually becomes involved in criminal activities, showcasing a deep understanding of legal loopholes.
- While morally ambiguous, if that is the term, Saul Goodman’s character explores the ethical boundaries of legal practice, serving as a cautionary tale of the slippery slope in bending the law, which can serve as a discussion point for ethics in legal education.
5. Horace Rumpole – Rumpole of the Bailey
Although a more contemporary example and technically part of the British literary canon, Horace Rumpole is a middle-aged London barrister who defends a variety of clients, often focusing on the idiosyncracies of the legal system.
With endearing characteristics and a unique ability to work his legal skills and wiles on the court, Rumpole is something of a literary legend among the English and Commonwealth baristers in the series written by John Mortimer.
6. Alicia Florrick – The Good Wife
- Alicia Florrick returns to her legal career after her husband’s very public sex and political corruption scandal. Throughout the series, she navigates complex legal cases, office politics, and the balance of personal life with professional responsibilities.
- Her character and the challenges she faced is one of those inspirational tales for women in particular and illustrates resilience and the capacity to rebuild one’s career and personal life.
7. Harvey Specter – Suits
- Harvey Specter, challenges some perceptions of the ideal lawyer, but his easy charm and sharp mind also serve to inspire those who seek the glamor of big city law. Specter is a talented and suave lawyer known for his aggressive tactics, charm, and sharp legal mind.
- His character portrays the lawyer as a high-flying problem solver, which can be aspirational for many. However, it also initiates discussions on the balance of ruthlessness and ethical considerations in legal practice.
8. John Jardyne – Bleak House
Jarndyce vs. Jarndyce Lawyers (from Bleak House by Charles Dickens) – Charles Dickens’ Bleak House features a critically acclaimed depiction of the Victorian legal system. John Jarndyce, among others, is entangled in a never-ending lawsuit, highlighting the complexities and absurdities of the legal system.
More than one hundred and fifty years after its first publication, Bleak House is still relevant, not only as an exceptional piece of literature, but as a snapshot into the dysfunctional court system of the nineteenth century. But it also highlights the fact that there remain honorable and conscientious lawyers present in 19th century England and who remain as important today in 21st century UK or US courtrooms.
9. Cleaver Greene – Rake
Cleaver Greene from the hit Australian television show is a brilliant but self-destructive barrister based in Sydney, known for his wit, charm, and lack of self-control. Spending his professional life largely defending indefensible cases, while battling a range of personal issues in his personal life.
the series focuses both upon the nature of the human condition and its unparalleled ability to both plumb the depths of despair and rise to the heights of personal accomplishment with a legal character as both relatable as he is flawed.
These characters, through their stories and traits, serve various roles: as role models, ethical guides, or even cautionary examples. They have significantly impacted cultural perceptions of lawyers and have inspired many to enter the legal field with a sense of purpose and duty.
For practicing lawyers, these characters can offer a reflection on the profession’s values, challenges, and the continuous negotiation between moral dilemmas and legal responsibilities.
But who have we missed? Who are the lawyers who continue to inspire, challenge or even repel us from the streaming services, movie screens or novels? Let us know.