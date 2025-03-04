Former U.S. Attorney Michael Easley to Rejoin McGuireWoods

Ex-U.S. Attorney to Lead Internal Investigations and Advise Tech, Finance, Life Sciences, and Advanced Manufacturing Businesses on Compliance and Enforcement Risks
Michael F. Easley Jr., one of North Carolina’s top federal prosecutors, will rejoin McGuireWoods as a partner in its Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation practice. Under his leadership as U.S. Attorney, white collar prosecutions surged, homicides fell, and the Eastern District of North Carolina became a leader in financial crime enforcement and tech security. He will bring that experience back to McGuireWoods to counsel individuals, companies, and boards on compliance, crisis management, and high-stakes regulatory and enforcement matters.
Easley will join the firm’s nationally recognized Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department, which has a stellar roster of former federal and state prosecutors and senior enforcement officials throughout the country, including in its Raleigh and Charlotte offices. He will return to the firm’s Raleigh office, where he represented businesses and individuals in complex civil, criminal, and regulatory matters for 11 years before his confirmation as U.S. Attorney in 2021. He stepped down as U.S. Attorney on Feb. 3, 2025.
“As U.S. Attorney, I built a top-tier team that was laser-focused on protecting communities and safeguarding our economy from emerging threats. At McGuireWoods, that mission will continue,” Easley said. “Today’s legal and regulatory landscape is more challenging than ever. McGuireWoods has one of the nation’s most formidable investigations and enforcement teams, and is adding firepower to help clients anticipate risks, respond to enforcement actions, and navigate high-stakes challenges with integrity.”
As U.S. Attorney, Easley led a crackdown on white collar crime, targeting securities fraud, money laundering, healthcare fraud, and environmental crimes. He partnered with DOJ’s National Security Division and the Commerce Department to launch a Disruptive Technology Strike Force, defending the state’s tech and life sciences industries from cyber threats and economic espionage.
In addition, Easley created the office’s first dedicated civil rights team and trained more than 200 law enforcement officers in de-escalation, use of force, and strategies to strengthen ties between police and communities.
“Michael is a gifted lawyer and collaborative leader,” said Noreen Kelly, McGuireWoods’ deputy managing partner for litigation. “His experience in public service and private practice and his relationships with government officials at all levels will make him a valuable strategic adviser and advocate for clients.”
Easley will rejoin a McGuireWoods practice that has represented Fortune 100 companies and financial institutions in some of the most notable and complicated criminal, regulatory, and investigative matters of the past decade.
“We are delighted to welcome Michael back to McGuireWoods and our growing roster of lawyers with high-level government service,” said Jason Cowley, chair of the firm’s Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department. “His unique insight will enhance our market-leading capabilities in government investigations, civil litigation, and compliance matters in North Carolina and nationwide.”
Easley is part of a wave of top-tier federal prosecutors who will join McGuireWoods, further cementing the firm’s reputation as a leader in corporate investigations. In the coming weeks, he will be joined by former U.S. Attorneys Ryan K. Buchanan (Atlanta) and Eric Olshan (Pittsburgh).