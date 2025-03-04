Australian Law Firms Still Grapple with Gender Pay Gap

Gender Pay Gap Trends in Australian Law Firms
Australia’s legal professions continues to grapple with persistent gender pay disparities, according to the latest Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) data for 2023–24.
While some firms have made strides in closing gaps, nearly half of the 62 major law firms with comparable year-over-year data reported worsening median pay disparities, underscoring systemic challenges in achieving equity1.
Gender Pay Gaps
Spruson & Ferguson saw one of the most dramatic increases, with its median base salary gap jumping from 37.6 percent to 58.3 percent, while total remuneration disparities rose from 26.6 percent to 61.7 percent.
Managing director of Spruson Simon Potter attributed the jump to historic imbalances, such as women dominating non-fee-earning roles and underrepresentation in STEM-focused patent law positions.
Cornwalls’ median base salary gap surged from 23.6 percent to 49.1 percent, reflecting broader sectoral challenges in retaining women in high-paying roles.
Conversely, firms like Russell Kennedy reduced their median base salary gap from 21.8 percent to 5.7 percent, and total remuneration disparities dropped from 24.8 percent to 8.9 percent.
The firm’s progress in the area resulted from flexible work arrangements, leadership development programs, and achieving 50 percent female representation in principal roles—a major leap from 28 percent in 2017.
Clifford Chance also halved its total remuneration gap to 8.1 percent, crediting initiatives like its Accelerate affinity group, which promotes inclusive cultures1.
Structural Barriers
The WGEA data revealed an average base salary gap of 19.3% across 81 firms, driven by systemic issues such as the overrepresenttion of women in support and administrative roles (half of Jones Days’ staff positions are women) and leadership disparities.
Firms like Macpherson Kelley aim to address these gaps through measurable targets, including 50 percent female principals by 2028 and enhanced parental leave policies. Baker McKenzie highlighted “deliberate measures” to align pay equity, though gaps persist due to role distribution1.
Law Society of NSW president Jennifer Ball emphasized that gender equality remains a “business imperative,” given women comprise half of solicitors practising, a trend common across multiple jurisdictions.
However, critiques of WGEA’s methodology persist. Jones Day noted the data overlooks role-specific pay ranges, while Coleman Greig cited shifting demographics in senior consultant roles as a confounding factor.
The mixed results are evidence – if any is needed – of broader industry collaboration thast will be essential to dismantle entrenched inequities. For now, transparency through reporting remains a critical first step towards levelling that gender gap playing field.
6 thoughts on “Australian Law Firms Still Grapple with Gender Pay Gap”
It’s pretty disheartening to see such a significant increase in the gender pay gap at places like Spruson & Ferguson. Wonder if these firms are actively working on strategies to narrow this gap? Any initiatives mentioned, LawFuel Editors?
isn’t it surprising that despite all these years of awareness, the gap’s still so wide? what’s being done about this?
Awareness alone isn’t enough, Max97. There needs to be systemic change in hiring, promotion, and pay structures, along with accountability for firms.
True, Georgia_Peach. But it’s also about changing mindsets. Data can show the gap, but changing it requires more than just awareness.
Despite these setbacks, I believe this data can serve as a critical call to action for all law firms. Let’s use these findings to push for equal pay for equal work.
Interesting figures from the WGEA, but I’m curious about the methodology. How do we ensure these numbers accurately represent the industry? More transparency would help in understanding the full scope.