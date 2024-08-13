Former Virginia Labor Commissioner Courtney Malveaux Joins McGuireWoods 

Richmond Partner Advises Employers Nationally in Occupational Safety and Health Matters
RICHMOND – Courtney M. Malveaux, a former Virginia labor commissioner and sought-after legal adviser on occupational safety and health matters, has joined McGuireWoods’ Labor & Employment Department as a partner in Richmond, Virginia.
Malveaux represents employers nationally in investigations and citations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and other regulatory agencies, often in matters related to catastrophic incidents. He will work closely with McGuireWoods’ crisis management and incident response practice group, which helps corporate clients devise multifront strategies to mitigate risk in the aftermath of a catastrophic event.
“Leading companies and industry associations look to Courtney for guidance in complying with safety and health standards, responding to workplace incidents and managing risk,” said Noreen Kelly, deputy managing partner of McGuireWoods’ litigation practice. “His skill set enhances our labor and employment capabilities and strengthens our nationwide incident response team.”
Malveaux also represents businesses in employment law matters, including retaliation claims, employment discrimination, unemployment benefits and wage claims. He advises business associations in state and federal legislative and regulatory matters.
Malveaux joins McGuireWoods from Jackson Lewis, where he was co-leader of the firm’s workplace safety and health practice group. From 2010 to 2013 he served as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, where he led enforcement of occupational health and safety laws and other state and federal employment regulations. During his tenure as commissioner, he served as president of the National Association of Government Labor Officials. He has testified before congressional and state legislative committees on workplace safety and health issues.
“Courtney’s experience as Virginia’s labor commissioner and as a trusted adviser to employers gives him a unique perspective that benefits our clients, particularly in workplace safety and health and safety matters,” said Elena Marcuss, chair of McGuireWoods’ Labor & Employment Department.
Said Adam Sowatzka, co-leader of the firm’s crisis management and incident response practice group: “Courtney excels at helping companies respond quickly and effectively to investigations by OSHA and other authorities. His insight will be a tremendous asset for our team.”
Before his appointment as labor commissioner, Malveaux served as deputy counsel, associate solicitor general, assistant attorney general and special assistant in the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia.
“Courtney has had a distinguished career in public service and private practice and we are delighted to welcome him to McGuireWoods,” said Janet Peyton, managing partner of the firm’s Richmond office.
McGuireWoods’ labor and employment lawyers advise local, national and multinational employers — including small businesses, government entities and Fortune 500 companies — on compliance with state, federal and international law; internal investigations; federal contracting; and executive compensation. The firm earned a nationwide ranking for labor and employment in the 2024 “Chambers USA” guide and national Tier 1 rankings for labor and employment litigation and employment law in the 2024 edition of U.S. News-Best Lawyers’ “Best Law Firms.”
“I have great respect for McGuireWoods’ powerful capabilities and I look forward to using my experience as an OSHA regulator to help clients respond to workplace safety and health challenges and achieve their business goals,” Malveaux said.
