Leading Bell Gully Commercial Lawyer Takes Up New Role With Fletcher Building

Long-serving Bell Gully partner Haydyn Wong has taken the permanent role as the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary after serving in an acting capacity since April 2024.
>> LawFuel’s Law Jobs Network with Top Law Jobs daily
Before joining Fletcher Building, he was a senior partner at Bell Gully, where he worked for 30 years, and the longstanding legal advisors to the Company.
Fletchers have been troubled in recent times and cut their earnings outlook in May with a slowing market and a downgrade to its credit rating. Listed on both the NZX and ASX-the as seen several top management departures this year, as it deals with shareholder discontent over the company’s poorly performing share price performance and a half-year loss.
Wong will have plenty to do as the company rebuilds. He has specialized in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, securities transactions, private equity, and insurance and financial services and had held the position of Managing Partner at Bell Gully from 2018 to 2023.
Nick Traber, Acting Chief Executive of Fletcher Building, expressed his satisfaction with the addition of two experienced leaders to the executive team. Will Wright who is well-acquainted with Fletcher Building, will return to the Company as Group Chief Financial Officer starting November 18, 2024.
Traber acknowledged Wong’s significant contributions to the Executive team since his arrival in April, noting that his commercial acumen and transactional experience are vital for addressing the Group’s immediate and long-term priorities.
Latest Law Jobs –