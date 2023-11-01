Freshfields Associate Named a “Lawyer to Watch” By California Lawyers Association

Sarah Melanson, a Silicon Valley-based senior associate in Freshfields antitrust, competition and trade practice has been selected as a “Lawyer to Watch” by the Antitrust & Unfair Competition Law (UCL) Section of the California Lawyers Association.
The recognition highlights well-qualified California antitrust lawyers in their first eight years of practice wo have made substantial contributions to the California antitrust, UCL community and their case teams and strongly demonstrates thought leadership.
Sarah’s portfolio of work, including representing clients in mergers and acquisitions, antitrust investigations and litigation, and antitrust counseling, allowed her to stand out to receive this recognition. In addition to recognizing a rising female lawyer at Freshfields, this news also showcases the firm’s growing antitrust practice on the West Coast.
Further information about the awards and honorees can be found here.
