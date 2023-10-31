Allen & Overy Sells Compliance Platform Ahead of Shearman & Sterling Merger

Allen & Overy (A&O) has recently finalized the sale of its legal and compliance platform, aosphere, to private equity firms Inflexion and Endicott Capital, preceding A&O’s merger with Shearman & Sterling.
Aosphere, a legal and compliance data subscription platform, was established by A&O in 2002 and has since garnered a substantial client base, serving over 725 blue-chip clients, including banks, asset managers, and corporations.
It offers online legal analysis on a subscription basis, covering a wide array of compliance topics, ranging from intricate financial derivatives to shareholder disclosure requirements, cross-border marketing, and data privacy.
Under this agreement, aosphere will transition into a standalone entity, with A&O maintaining a substantial minority stake in the profitable business it nurtured over the years.
The deal is part of a broader collaboration, with Inflexion’s Partnership Capital II fund making a strategic investment alongside A&O and Endicott Capital, a US-based investor renowned for its expertise in the information services industry. Endicott Capital comprises seasoned operators who have previously built and led successful companies with similar growth ambitions.
The partnership between Inflexion and A&O is designed to facilitate the continued growth of aosphere, transforming it into a global regulatory data business.
With the backing of Inflexion and Endicott, aosphere will channel its efforts into enhancing and expanding its product offerings. The company’s expansion strategy extends to the United States, with a keen interest in potential acquisitions to further its reach.
Marc-Henri Chamay, CEO of aosphere, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, emphasizing its potential to accelerate their growth.
Inflexion’s alignment with aosphere’s vision of delivering comprehensive, reliable, and user-friendly legal and regulatory information and services is expected to bring about a significant positive impact for clients.