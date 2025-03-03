Lindsay Francis & Mangan: Asia-Pacific’s Dispute Resolution Disruptor
Auckland-based boutique law firm Lindsay Francis & Mangan (LFM) has ascended from boutique contender in the commercial conflict area to a significant force, now boosting the firm’s presence with the opening of a new office in Sydney.
The firm has offices in Singapore, also and the former Dechert lawyers are working on building a disputes powerhouse that can handle Asian-Pacific work.
Tri-Partner Genesis
The firm emerges from legal pedigree, founded by a kiwi triumvirate of Dechert LLP expatriates—Timothy Lindsay, (pictured) an arbitration specialist lawyer his firm profiles says “combines great charm and skill with extraordinary tenacity”, Kim Francis, a former Meredith Connell partner who has significant experience handling complex regulatory and commercial disputes , and Mark Mangan, another arbitrator with experience in London, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong and who has garnered significant international recognition for his work.
What began as an Auckland venture in 2017 has methodically transformed into a cross-jurisdictional boutique leaving a significant impact on the legal scene.
The Singapore beachhead established in 2024, followed by the Sydney launch, reflects the firm’s tactical “follow the disputes” philosophy—a calculated response to escalating commercial tensions across the Asia-Pacific corridor.
Despite its lean roster of 12 attorneys, LFM’s impact far exceeds its numerical footprint.
Signature Specializations
LFM has carved distinctive niches in Cross-border arbitration proceedings before premier forums (ICC, LCIA, ICSID), shareholder litigation, regulatory prosecutions, energy and construction disputes, particularly involving LNG pricing and FIDIC contracts, and insolvency representation work.
The firm’s receipt of the “Asia-Pacific Boutique of the Year” accolade from Benchmark Litigation in 2024 validates its approach: deploying “nimble, partner-led teams” on matters including a US$2 billion Moscow hotel development arbitration and NZ$737 million CBL Insurance director liability litigation.
Sydney: Strategic Positioning
The Sydney practice targets an underserved segment—mid-market disputes ranging from A$10 million to A$500 million—which LFM characterizes as “neglected by global megafirms.”
Early engagements include representing Macquarie Capital in SkyCity car park concession disputes and defending Australian directors facing New Zealand-originated securities class actions.
Partner Mark Mangan said: “Sydney isn’t merely an Australian foothold—it’s our launch platform for ASEAN-focused clients seeking arbitration alternatives beyond Singapore’s cost structure.”
Client Portfolio and Precedent-Setting Victories
LFM’s client base spans corporations (Visa, PBL Solutions), sovereign entities (East African governments), and distressed asset investors. Notable triumphs include it work in the Commerce Commission v Bunning fair trade adjudication, a $200 million pharmaceutical issue and with a appellate success rate of 26 percent according to the firm.
Cultural Differentiation
Operating with “more Silicon Valley than Wall Street sensibilities” (per one client’s assessment), LFM rejects conventional hourly billing paradigms in favor of fixed and capped fee arrangements.
Its proprietary Arbitration AI Toolkit—developed in collaboration with Singapore technology partners—reduces document review duration by 40 percent in complex disputes.
The firm is intent on using not just its legal skills, but AI and regional offices to cement its role as a major challenger to biglaw firms operating in the disputes and regulatory area.