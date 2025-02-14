From Partner to Perp Walk And The Dance Floor Grab That Shook Kiwi Law Firms

Kiwi Lawyer’s Groping And Gavel Trouble

A New Zealand law firm partner is facing disciplinary action after allegedly groping a junior colleague’s genitals mid-dance at a staff holiday party.

The incident occurred in a dance circle where the partner – known for “outlandish” antics – reportedly engaged in sexualized moves before the grab.

The victim called it a “joke gone too far,” but others testified about earlier misconduct: summer clerks allegedly endured bottom-touching, weight comments, and being called a “creepy c***.”

The matter is now before the country’s  the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal for a decision on the dance-come-assault moves on the floor.

Despite the firm’s support for victims, the tribunal must decide:

Are drunken office parties considered part of “regulated services”?

Spoiler: The answer will define HR policies everywhere

9 thoughts on “From Partner to Perp Walk And The Dance Floor Grab That Shook Kiwi Law Firms”

  1. Sally_M
    Sally_M

    Isn’t this incident a stark reminder of why stricter policies need to be in place for corporate functions? What steps are firms taking to ensure a safe environment for all employees?

    Reply
    1. Tom J
      Tom J

      Absolutely, Sally. It’s crucial for companies to have clear codes of conduct for any event. Regular training and awareness can help, but it’s ultimately about creating a culture of respect and accountability.

      Reply
  2. RJ1982
    RJ1982

    You have to wonder if the legal profession holds itself to the same standards it expects from others. Quite ironic, dont you think? LawFuel Editors, might be worth digging deeper into this pattern.

    Reply
  3. Melissa_Quirks
    Melissa_Quirks

    Oh, a lawyer not acting with perfect propriety? Color me shocked! Next, you’ll tell me politicians aren’t always truthful.

    Reply
  4. GeoWatcher
    GeoWatcher

    This kind of behavior isn’t new, but it’s good to see it getting the attention it deserves. Maybe then we’ll see some real change.

    Reply
  5. Alexis breeze
    Alexis breeze

    It’s encouraging to see misconduct like this isn’t being swept under the rug anymore. We’re making progress, folks.

    Reply
  6. FactCheckFred
    FactCheckFred

    Before we all jump to conclusions, do we have all the facts about this case? It’s important to understand the full context to make informed discussions.

    Reply
    2. LawyerLarry
      LawyerLarry

      As of now, no new information has come to light. It’s a waiting game until the firm or authorities provide more details.

      Reply

