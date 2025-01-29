From Prosecuting Millionaire Predators to Big Law This Career Switch Has Everyone TALKING

One of the key players who helped bring justice in the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases, is making major career moves. The former assistant U.S. attorney is trading in his prosecutor badge for a sweet gig at powerhouse law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.
Alex Rossmiller spent a whole decade fighting crime as part of Manhattan’s elite Southern District crew. But it was his role in the explosive Epstein-Maxwell saga that really put him in the spotlight. Like, we’re talking about the case that had everyone from royalty to Hollywood bigwigs sweating bullets.
During his time with the feds, Rossmiller wasn’t just pushing papers – he was literally helping to dismantle one of the most notorious sex trafficking operations in recent times. He was part of the dream team that built the case against Jeffrey Epstein (who, as we all know, met his end in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial) and later helped secure a massive win against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s partner in crime (literally).
Maxwell is now serving a 20-year sentence, which, tbh, many think is still not enough given the severity of her crimes in recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein between 1994 and 2004.
Quinn Emanuel must be doing a happy dance right now because this is their second major hire from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office since the election.Rossmiller is joining their New York office as of counsel.