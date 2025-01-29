Quinn Emanuel Bring Former Epstein Prosecutor Back to Firm

NEW YORK – Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, the global litigation powerhouse, today announced that Alex Rossmiller has rejoined the firm as of counsel in the New York office. Rossmiller brings years of experience as a trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor, with a proven track record in white-collar criminal defense, securities litigation, and high-stakes investigations.
Rossmiller joins Quinn Emanuel after more than a decade as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, primarily with the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force. While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rossmiller led landmark investigations and prosecutions, including cases involving the collapse of Archegos Capital Management and the historic prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
His extensive experience includes cases involving market manipulation, insider trading, accounting fraud, bribery, cross-border corruption, and civil rights violations. Rossmiller has argued numerous appeals before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals and received the Department of Justice Director’s Award for his exceptional work as a prosecutor.
“Alex brings expertise in complex investigations and prosecutions that will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Bill Burck, Co-Managing Partner at Quinn Emanuel. “His ability to handle high-pressure matters and implement successful compliance programs will elevate the level of service we provide.”
Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rossmiller clerked for the Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. He also previously worked at Quinn Emanuel as an associate, gaining experience in high-profile securities litigation and commercial disputes. Earlier in his career, Rossmiller served as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Department of Defense, where he received the Joint Civilian Service Award for his meritorious service in Iraq.
“I’m thrilled to be back at Quinn Emanuel, a firm that not only sets the standard for litigation excellence but also feels like a second home to me,” said Rossmiller. “With its global reach and unparalleled trial expertise, the firm offers the perfect platform to grow my expertise and support clients facing the most complex legal challenges.”
Rossmiller is a graduate of Middlebury College and New York University School of Law. His expertise extends to counseling corporate entities on internal investigations, compliance programs, and culture reviews in connection with highly sensitive matters.
“Alex’s return to Quinn Emanuel marks an exciting moment for the firm,” said Michael Carlinsky, Co-Managing Partner at Quinn Emanuel. “His proven leadership and exceptional legal skills will further strengthen our white-collar practice and support our clients’ needs in today’s complex regulatory environment.”