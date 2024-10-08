FromAustCyber to ACN: A New Era of Cyber Security Collaboration and Innovation forAustralia

Canberra, 9 October 2024 – Over 94,000 cybercrime incidents were reported in Australia last financial year. Equivalent to one every six minutes and with the Australian Signals Directorate contacting businesses 620 times during this period to warn of potential threats, can you believe 280 of those calls went unanswered.
Something needs to change in the way we tackle cyber security in Australia. In response to this growing threat to everyone living in Australia, the Australian Cyber Network (ACN), a new not-for-profit organisation, officially launches today, marking a critical turning point in Australia’s cyber security landscape. The ACN has been established to address the current and future needs of the cyber security industry by focusing on advocacy, capability building, and education.
“Cybercrime is the most significant shift in criminal activity since the handgun, and yet we are still operating without the basic safety infrastructure in the digital world that protects us in the physical one. The launch of the Australian Cyber Network marks a new era of collaboration between government and industry to build the digital defences our businesses and communities need,” said Dr Andrew Charlton MP.
Building on the success of AustCyber, which helped facilitate the establishment of over 300 companies and helped grow the cyber workforce to over 120,000 professionals, the ACN’s focus is on tackling today’s cyber security challenges. These include maturing the industry, shaping policy, and supporting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that often lack the resources to defend against evolving cyber threats.
“We need a voice for industry, by industry, to drive the future of cyber security in Australia,” said Linda Cavanagh, Co-founder and CEO of the Australian Cyber Network. “It’s critical that we not only support the industry of today but the next generation of innovation in Australian cyber security technology.”
“The transition from AustCyber to the Australian Cyber Network is about more than just a name change. The ACN will also act as a bridge between Australian industry and global cyber security initiatives, ensuring Australia plays a leading role in shaping international cyber standards and solutions.”said Jason Murrell, Co-founder and Chair of ACN. “We’re not just shaping policy, we’re helping shape careers and the future of the cyber security workforce in Australia.”
The launch event held at Parliament House in Canberra today will gather key figures from government, industry and academia. Including Dr Andrew Charlton MP, Special Envoy for Cyber Security and Digital Resilience, LTGEN Michelle McGuinness CSC, National Cyber Security Coordinator with ACN Co-founders Linda Cavanagh and Jason Murrell. Unlike previous initiatives, ACN is uniquely positioned as a fully independent industry body, ensuring an unbiased approach to shaping the future of cyber security in Australia.
The ACN’s mission is built around four strategic pillars:
- Maturity: Fostering the sustainable growth of Australia’s cyber security capabilities.
- Advocacy: Providing an independent voice to influence cyber security policy.
- Outreach: Engaging with vulnerable sectors and SMBs to improve their cyber resilience.
- Insight: Driving evidence based research to shape policy and workforce development.
“Our focus is on bringing together the best minds, from startups to established companies, to build a cyber security network that reflects the real challenges and opportunities in Australia,” added Linda Cavanagh.
The support of SMBs is a core focus for ACN. SMBs, which make up over 90% of Australia’s economy, are particularly vulnerable to cyber threats. 65% of Australian SMBs experienced a cyber incident in 2021. Annie Haggar, ACN Board Member, said, “SMBs are the backbone of the Australian economy, and many face significant cyber threats but lack the resources to defend themselves. The ACN is committed to offering practical solutions, including cyber health checks, to help SMBs bolster their defences.”
To ensure transparency and ongoing impact, ACN will release an annual “State of the Industry” report, a comprehensive picture of the industry’s composition and growth and an evaluation of the Australian Cyber Security Strategy’s progress. This will highlight areas of success and identify opportunities for further improvement, ensuring that Australia remains at the forefront of global cyber security efforts.
“We are driving a future where Australia is not just a participant in the global cyber security landscape, but a leader,” said Jason Murrell. “In a sector that’s evolving rapidly, we need to constantly push for collaboration between industry, government and academia.”
The launch of the Australian Cyber Network signifies a new era of collaboration, innovation and commitment to safeguarding Australia’s digital future. ACN is set to bridge the gap between industry and government, ensuring that Australia’s cyber security landscape continues to evolve and thrive in the face of emerging threats.