Frost Brown Todd (FBT) has added employment immigration lawyer Elizabeth La Rocca as a Partner in the firm’s Labor and Employment practice in Dallas. Her arrival follows the recent addition of employment defense litigator Brandon Rainey to the practice in April.
“With nearly three decades of experience and a proven track record in complex immigration matters, Liz’s business-minded counsel will be critical for our clients navigating an increasingly challenging economic and regulatory environment,” said Mekesha Montgomery, leader of FBT’s Labor and Employment practice group. “Her arrival comes at a pivotal time as more businesses see an uptick in their employment immigration needs as the new administration takes a markedly different approach to these issues.”
“There is an unprecedented need right now for experienced business immigration counsel to serve as trusted advisors to U.S. companies and their highly-skilled foreign national employees,” said Matthew Hoyt, leader of FBT’s Immigration service team. “Liz’s knowledge will deepen and broaden FBT’s capabilities in high-demand areas of employment-based immigration.”
La Rocca is a highly experienced lawyer with a focus on employment-based immigration matters. She has guided major multinational corporations in the automobile manufacturing, engineering, finance and information technology industries through complex immigration processes, including employment-based temporary and permanent visa categories, family-based permanent residence and naturalization. Her practice spans the range of employment-related immigration issues, with an emphasis on immigrant and non-immigrant visas, labor certifications, immigration compliance, family-based immigration, naturalization and expatriation.
“I’m proud to be joining such a distinguished team that is committed to delivering exceptional client service and practical counsel,” said La Rocca. “Frost Brown Todd’s national platform, impressive resources and services that complement my focus areas offer exciting growth opportunities for my practice.”
La Rocca earned her bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University School of Law. She has been recognized with multiple awards, including the Legal 500 and Best Lawyers in America.