Australia, 12 June 2025 – National law firm Holding Redlich announces the appointment of two new partners across its Melbourne and Brisbane offices, growing its national capabilities in planning and environment – Wendy Evans in Brisbane and Andrew Iser in Melbourne.
“Drawing on a wealth of experience and knowledge, Wendy and Andrew will add deep sector expertise to our current strengths and national capabilities,” said Holding Redlich’s National Managing Partner, Troy Lewis. “These appointments reflect our ongoing strategy to grow our planning and environment capabilities and support a national offering in this space.”
Wendy brings more than 25 years’ experience in the development industry, first as a town planner and later as a planning and environment lawyer. This interdisciplinary background gives her a unique understanding of the sector, which has contributed to her recognition in Doyle’s Guide as a Recommended Planning and Development Partner.
Wendy joins the firm from Clayton Utz, where she was a Partner in the Environment and Sustainable Development team and acted for developers, government agencies and resource sector clients on complex planning and infrastructure matters. Wendy’s expertise spans planning litigation, statutory and strategic planning, infrastructure planning and agreements, and cultural heritage and her leadership within the industry is reflected in her role as a Fellow of the Planning Institute of Australia and her current position as its National Vice President.
“I am proud to be joining a national team committed to delivering clarity and strategy in an increasingly complex planning landscape,” said Wendy. “Supporting clients to shape communities and infrastructure outcomes goes hand in hand with empowering planners to play a strong, strategic role in shaping healthy and functional communities.”
Andrew brings more than eight years’ experience as a planning lawyer advising on residential, industrial, commercial and mixed-use developments and more than 15 years’ experience in commercial architecture from which he brings a practical understanding of the built environment to complex planning disputes.
He joins the firm from Best Hooper Lawyers, where he advised developers, landowners and corporations on planning scheme amendments, precinct structure plans and heritage matters. Andrew regularly appears before the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal and advises on cultural heritage and section 173 agreements.
“I’m excited to work alongside an experienced and passionate team to deliver robust, practical advice to clients that’s grounded in industry knowledge,” Andrew said. “Holding Redlich has a strong national presence in planning and development, and I look forward to supporting clients through the legal and strategic challenges that come with growth and investment.”
Wendy and Andrew will work closely with Sydney Partner Thomas Kwok as part of Holding Redlich’s national planning and environment capability.
“These appointments add significant experience and insight to our team,” Thomas said.
“Wendy is highly regarded for her ability to deliver exceptional outcomes by combining legal strategy with practical planning insight. Her multidiscipline experience has enabled her to establish herself as one of the most respected planning law practitioners in Australia.”
“Similarly, Andrew provides a deep understanding of the property development lifecycle, supported by his background in architecture. He is known for his pragmatic approach and strong understanding of the commercial realities of property development, bringing a commercial and design-aware lens.”
Wendy holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from Queensland University of Technology and a Bachelor of Environmental Planning (Honours) from Griffith University. She also completed a Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice at the College of Law.
Andrew holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Melbourne and a Bachelor of Architecture from Deakin University.