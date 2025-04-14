Frost Brown Todd Expands Labor and Employment Practice with Addition of Brandon Rainey as Partner

San Francisco (April 14, 2025) – Frost Brown Todd (FBT) has added employment defense litigator Brandon Rainey as Partner to its Labor and Employment practice in San Francisco.
“With over a decade’s experience in employment litigation, Brandon is viewed as the ‘go to’ attorney by his blue-chip clients in the software, technology, manufacturing, and transportation industries when they need assistance on any number of employment-related disputes,” said Mekesha H. Montgomery, leader of FBT’s Labor and Employment practice group. “His ability to act as a trusted advisor to his clients and consistently deliver high-quality results will help grow our Labor and Employment practice in the Bay Area.”
As an employment litigation defense lawyer, Rainey’s practice consists of defending discrimination, retaliation, harassment, wrongful termination, and whistleblower claims from start to finish, including pre-litigation investigations, demand letter responses, dispositive motions, defense strategy, written discovery and depositions, witness preparation, settlements, state and federal jury and bench trials and appeals, as well as the implementation of risk management measures. He also has specific experience handling disputes involving machine learning and advertising technologies, systems, and products.
“Frost Brown Todd has an exceptional track record, showcased in part by their continued efforts expanding into California and the high caliber work the Labor and Employment practice undertakes,” said Rainey. “I am thrilled to join a firm that prioritizes delivering exceptional results, fostering a positive culture, and further developing business opportunities for my clients. The firm’s platform and resources will allow me to seamlessly work with my software and technology clients to provide counsel on all things related to employment disputes.”
Rainey earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he was Executive Editor of the Journal of Legislation. Additionally, Rainey has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers for the last eight years.