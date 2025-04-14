LegalAI: Legal Innovators California Conference

When will the legal market truly transform due to the impact of generative AI? Have we overcome the challenges of AI accuracy yet? Will we see another Atrium-style launch? These and other key questions are explored with Annie Datesh, Chief Innovation Officer at Wilson Sonsini.
AL TV Interview Topics Covered:
- What the firm’s Neuron group does.
- How concerns over genAI accuracy remain a key issue and how the firm is handling its approach. How do you develop expectations on how to handle such outputs, and is 80% accurate good enough?
- When and how we will get to better accuracy?
- What will happen as we see a ‘thickening of the application layer’ for genAI tools?
- Can AI agents change the picture?
- How soon will we see real transformation within the legal sector? A lot sooner than some people believe, is the answer.
- Will we see a genAI-driven Atrium-style legal group return? (Annie spent two years at Atrium.)
- How the change is real this time: ‘We’ve been talking for decades about how ‘this is the watershed….’ Now it seems real. Now it’s get on or get out of the way.’
- And what will be the highlights of attending Legal Innovators California, June 11 + 12? Annie notes: ‘It’s a coming together of people and ideas. We don’t want to operate in a silo so the event is invaluable.’
–
