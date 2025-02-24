Global Promotions at Squire Patton

Global law firm Squire Patton Boggs is pleased to announce that 17 of our global colleagues have been promoted to partner and three have been promoted to principal.
“I would like to congratulate all of our colleagues on reaching this well-deserved career milestone,” said chair and global CEO Mark Ruehlmann. “We are delighted to recognize the significant contribution of this talented cohort to the success of our firm, and to the clients they serve. Spanning 13 of our offices, they also represent the diverse talent across our global platform.”
Partner Biographies:
Rees Alexander (Environmental, Safety and Health, Columbus). With broad experience in litigation, transactional matters and regulatory/policy advocacy, Rees’ practice includes all facets of environmental law, as well as common law toxic tort matters.
Joseph D’Andrea (Labor and Employment, Columbus). Joe D’Andrea uses his experience as a trial lawyer and business owner to represent clients in multistate employment matters and commercial disputes. Joe represents employers in a full range of employment matters, including noncompete enforcement, trade secret protection and employment discrimination claims. He also defends financial institutions, universities, and other clients in class action matters, including bank fee litigation matters and tuition refund claims.
James Hafner, Jr. (Corporate, Columbus). Jimmy advises public companies and privately held businesses on a variety of corporate and transactional matters, including mergers, asset and stock acquisitions and sales, joint ventures, securities, commercial contracts and general corporate governance issues. He represents companies across the manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, technology, e-commerce, financial services and insurance spaces.
Austin Harrison (Public Policy, Atlanta). Austin specializes in helping clients navigate the intricate landscape of state and federal regulatory and policy matters. With a presence in Atlanta and Washington DC, Austin advances client interests on Capitol Hill, with federal agencies and in state capitals. Austin counsels clients on various state and federal procurement matters, including land use, infrastructure and administrative law matters.
Adam Hensel-Briscoe (Government Investigations and White Collar, Washington). Adam provides advice and counsel regarding the laws, regulations, policies, practices and politics of economic sanctions, export controls and other foreign policy and national security trade and investment controls.
Louisa Hine (Corporate, Leeds). Louisa advises businesses, managers, investors and legal teams on a range of strategic transactions and day-to-day legal solutions. She has experience in UK and international mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions, particularly in the technology and digital sector.
Simon James (Pensions, London). Simon has a varied general pension practice, advising trustees and employers in the public and private sectors, including a number of funds with assets of over £1 billion. Simon has particular expertise in pension scheme disputes and complex pensions tax issues and administration projects. Simon recently advised on the launch of the UK’s first collective defined contribution pension plan.
Mona Ma (Financial Services, Cleveland/Los Angeles). Mona brings over a decade of legal expertise with substantial experience in domestic and cross-border debt financing transactions, workout and restructuring matters, public finance, M&A, general corporate law matters and in-house counsel perspective. Mona serves US banks and nontraditional lenders, as well as many Asian banks and their US branches.
Gabriella Martin (Litigation, London). Gabriella specialises in complex commercial disputes in the commodities, energy (including renewables) and shipping sectors. In the commodities sector, she advises trading companies, producers, banks and insurers on their business, including their sale and purchase contracts, energy transitions, financing and logistics. In the shipping sector, her work includes disputes relating to charterparties, bills of lading, cargo claims, ship arrests and casualties.
Jose Martin (Government Investigation and White Collar, Miami). Jose uses experience gained from more than 13 years as an in-house compliance and corporate counsel for major international corporations to advise clients in transnational anticorruption enforcement matters, compliance program design and implementation, internal investigations and training. Jose combines his compliance background, in-house experience and international perspective to address strategic matters for major sports and entertainment clients and other industries, with a focus on US and Latin American business operations.
Chad Meredith (Litigation, Cincinnati). Chad’s practice focuses on appellate litigation, matters involving state attorneys general and general litigation. Chad served as Solicitor General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky from 2019 to 2021, overseeing all civil and criminal appellate litigation involving the commonwealth, and leading a team of nearly 30 appellate lawyers.
Elsa Mora (Labor and Employment, Milan). Elsa counsels international and domestic clients on complex employment-related issues. Elsa has extensive experience in managing the termination of relationships with top managers and board members, collective bargaining and industrial relations, and implementation of transfer of undertaking, as well as reorganization plans and collective dismissal procedures in the context of multijurisdictional projects.
Andrew Slucky (Corporate, London). Andrew’s practice is split between advising mid-market private equity sponsors, corporates and founders/management on private M&A and shareholder arrangements. Andrew is particularly active in tech, fintech, financial services, professional services and entertainment. Andrew also regularly advises on transactions with an ESG element.
Sam Song (International Dispute Resolution, Dubai). Sam represents clients in major project disputes, specializing in construction arbitration, and having extensive experience acting for both employers and contractors. He also advises and represents clients in general commercial disputes, as well as on white collar defense, regulatory enforcement, internal/government investigative, and public policy matters.
Blair Strickland (Corporate, Perth). Blair advises on private mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investment funds management, commercial transactions and corporate governance, with particular experience acting for clients in the sports and entertainment and automotive sectors.
John Tancabel (Litigation, Dallas). John is a trial lawyer who handles high-stakes, complex business disputes in state and federal court as well as in arbitration. John has extensive experience representing owners of privately held companies in disputes with their co-owners, including asserting and defending fiduciary duty, fraud, breach of contract and securities-related claims. Additionally, he has significant experience in multijurisdictional matters and in defending class action claims.
Jesse Taylor (Litigation, Columbus). Jesse represents clients in a wide range of commercial litigation in state and federal courts. His experience includes Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and data privacy matters, insurance and real estate disputes, and complex class action and multidistrict litigation (MDL) disputes.
Principal Biographies:
Katy Fisher (Government Investigations and White Collar, Dubai). Katy defends clients involved in complex cross-border investigations and government enforcement actions related to financial crime and regulatory misconduct. Katy has extensive experience in advising and defending ultra-high net worth individuals and multinational institutions involved in multijurisdictional and multiagency financial crime investigations.
Maya Mouawad (Real Estate, Los Angeles). Maya is a transactional attorney specializing in complex real estate, construction, finance and natural resources matters. She has extensive experience representing US, Asian and European investors, developers, contractors and lenders in the acquisition, financing, development, leasing and disposition of commercial and industrial real property in the US.
Chassica Soo (Litigation, Los Angeles). Chassica focuses her practice on a variety of complex litigation matters, with an emphasis on class actions, false advertising, and appellate litigation.