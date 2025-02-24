New Zealand Lawyer’s New Firm
Competition lawyer Michael Tilley has recently launched his own firm, tilley+co, in Auckland to handle competition issues and use his experience with the Commerce Commission built over two decades.
Tilley held senior roles at the Commerce Commission, where he served as the top specialist competition lawyer and Head of Mergers at the ComCom as well as serving as Chief Legal Counsel, Competition.
His career includes work at Bell Gully for three years and later at Linklaters in the UK, and regulatory bodies in Australia and the UK.
The establishment of the firm is likely to shake up the market, providing clients with access to top-tier expertise in a boutique setting.
The launch continues a trend towards specialized boutique firms in the legal sector, challenging the traditional large firm model, offering clients an alternative that combines high-level expertise with the flexibility and personalized service often associated with smaller practices.
6 thoughts on “Competition Lawyer Launches New Auckland Law Firm”
so, michael tilley’s starting his own thing after all those years at the comcom? that’s quite a leap. curious how he plans to navigate competition issues from this new angle. anyone thinks he’ll bring a fresh perspective to this field in Auckland?
Definitely. Having inside knowledge might give him an upper hand or at least a different insight than what we’re used to.
Michael Tilley’s venture into starting tilley+co is an interesting strategic move, but it raises questions about market dynamics. How will his firm influence competition in Auckland, given his extensive background? This could be a game-changer, or potential conflict of interest issues might arise.
great to see someone with that much experience like michael tilley stepping out on his own. Auckland’s got a competitive field, and it could do with his insights. good luck to tilley+co.
Absolutely, his expertise could serve to shake things up and ideally, encourage more fair competition. It’s promising for the local economy.
hope you’re right. but do we have any guarantees that tilley’s gonna make things better not worse on the monopoly front?