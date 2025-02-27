GunnerCooke Enters Chicago With Five Corporate Partners

February 24, 2025
gunnercooke has appointed a team of five Corporate Partners as part of its expansion into Chicago, Illinois. This launches the firm’s presence in a second US state following its New York launch in 2022.
Andrew Geier, Nicholas Isaacson, Kelley Smith, Randall Schwartz and Shannon Geier are a leading corporate and transactional team augmenting the firm’s corporate, private equity, funds, finance, and transactional capabilities.
The new partners follow gunnercooke’s continued growth in 2024, bringing the total number of lawyers to over 500, including 400 partners, 20 of which are based in the US.
The firm has expanded rapidly since its inception 15 years ago and the gunnercooke group now has 14 official offices across the UK, Europe and US. including London, Manchester, Berlin, Vienna and Glasgow.
Noreen R. Weiss, gunnercooke’s US Chair, commented “We are excited to welcome this elite team of practitioners. Andrew, Nick, Kelley, Randall, Shannon, and their Senior Paralegal, Jeannie Ha, join our growing firm as natural extensions of our corporate and transactional practice areas. I am confident that they will provide outstanding service to our clients by leveraging gunnercooke’s model. Our mission is to enable lawyers to practise at the highest level on their terms.”
“Adding this high calibre group to our team speaks to our commitment to providing best-in-class transactional support to our clients and reflects the investments we’ve made to establish the firm in the US. We are thrilled to be growing the firm’s global footprint across another major city,” added Darryl Cooke, Founder of gunnercooke.