High Stakes Consumer Class Action Lawyer Joins Skadden in California

Skadden is pleased to welcome Quyen Ta to the firm as a partner in our litigation practice in Palo Alto. She joins from another global law firm, where she led its trade secrets practice and California consumer class action team. Additionally, she served as co-chair of the firm’s First Generation Professionals Affinity Group.
Ms. Ta is a high-stakes complex civil litigator and trial lawyer with a nationwide practice focusing on consumer class action defense; IP, tech, trade secrets and employment mobility matters; and international and domestic arbitrations. Her clients include both publicly traded and venture-backed companies.
“Quyen is joining us at an exciting time, when we are expanding our trial capabilities and making other high-impact lateral investments in areas of strategic importance to the firm and our clients,” said Skadden Executive Partner Jeremy London. “She is a highly regarded trial attorney who will be an excellent addition to our deep bench of outstanding litigators. We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm.”
“Quyen is a formidable lawyer, with an impressive track record of success in the courtroom and leadership in the legal community,” said Jack DiCanio, head of litigation in Skadden’s Palo Alto office. “Her strong background in handling high-stakes trials and arbitrations will be tremendously valuable to our clients.”
“I’ve admired Skadden for over 20 years, beginning when I was a public interest fellow after law school, and I believe in the firm’s leadership and vision for the future. Skadden has a reputation as a litigation powerhouse, and I am thrilled at the opportunity to join its impressive roster of exceptionally talented litigators,” said Ms. Ta. “The firm’s global platform and highly supportive structure will enable me to best serve my clients in both complex disputes and corporate matters. I also am drawn to Skadden’s long-standing commitment to pro bono work, community service and social justice initiatives, which aligns with my own values.”
Ms. Ta has been named a Top 100 Lawyer, a Top Woman Lawyer and a Top Trade Secrets Lawyer in California by the Daily Journal. She was also recognized as a Woman Leader in Tech Law for Litigation as well as a California Trailblazer by The Recorder, and a Lawdragon Leading 500 Lawyer in America. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.