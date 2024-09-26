New Orleans Personal Injury Law Firm Morris Bart Gives Advice on Slip and Fall Claims

Slip and fall accidents are common. But – they can have life-altering consequences.
As per the National Floor Safety Institute, over 8 million emergency room visits every year in the United States are for falls. In total, this represents about 21.3% of all ER visits.
If you’ve suffered injuries in a slip-and-fall accident, you may be eligible for compensation.
The New Orleans slip-and-fall lawyers at Morris Bart are here to provide you with the guidance you need to seek justice.
Common Causes of Slip and Fall Accidents
Slip-and-fall accidents often occur in public places like-
-retail stores,
-restaurants, or
-office buildings
Where the property owner has a duty to maintain a safe environment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one in four Americans aged 65 and older fall each year, leading to severe injuries.
However, younger individuals are not immune to such accidents. Mostly, negligence on the part of the property owner can result in slips and falls for visitors of any age.
The slip and fall attorneys at Morris Bart will help prove the property owner’s negligence and negotiate a fair settlement on your behalf. They can assist in holding the responsible party accountable for their lack of proper safety precautions.
Compensation You Can Seek in a Slip and Fall Claim
When injured in a slip-and-fall accident, victims can get compensation through a premises liability lawsuit. Understanding what damages you can recover will help you better understand the value of your case. The compensation may include:
Medical Bills:
Falls are the leading cause of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) in the U.S. According to the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) – fall-related TBIs result in over 288,000 hospitalizations each year. Medical costs for severe injuries like these can be overwhelming.
Lost Income:
If your injury prevents you from working, you can seek compensation for lost wages. The U.S. Department of Labor notes that slips, trips, and falls account for 15% of all workplace accidents.
Physical Disability:
Falls can cause permanent disabilities – like spinal cord injuries and broken hips. The CDC reports that 95% of hip fractures are caused by falling.
Pain and Suffering:
Non-economic damages for emotional distress, physical pain, and reduced quality of life are often included in settlements.
Punitive Damages:
In cases of gross negligence, you may be awarded punitive damages meant to punish the responsible party.
In the tragic event of a loved one’s death due to a slip-and-fall accident, surviving family members may file a wrongful death claim. A wrongful death lawyer at Morris Bart can guide you through this difficult time.
What Is the Average Settlement for a Slip and Fall Lawsuit?
Settlements for slip-and-fall lawsuits typically range between $15,000 and $45,000. However, this amount can vary significantly depending on the severity of the injury.
According to the NFSI, slip-and-fall accidents result in over 1 million hospital visits each year, with many victims sustaining injuries that require costly and long-term medical care.
For those who suffer permanent injuries or disabilities, settlements can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars.
At Morris Bart, the experienced New Orleans slip and fall lawyers can assess the specifics of your case to provide an accurate estimate of the compensation you may be entitled to. Some of their recent premises liability case results include:
- $200,000 for a client with a severe shoulder injury.
- $200,000 for a client who required hip replacement surgery.
- $101,000 for a client who sustained an eye injury.
Who Is Responsible for Damages in a Slip and Fall Accident?
Property owners are legally responsible for maintaining a safe environment for visitors. In many cases, a slip-and-fall accident occurs because the property owner or manager failed to address hazardous conditions like wet floors, cracked sidewalks, or unmarked hazards.
As per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, trips, slips, and falls are responsible for nearly 700 fatalities annually across all industries.
To pursue damages, you must prove that the property owner or someone acting on their behalf was negligent. You will need to show one of the following:
- The owner knew of the hazard and failed to fix it.
- The owner should have known about the hazard and acted reasonably to prevent accidents.
- The owner’s actions caused the dangerous conditions.
What to Do After a Slip and Fall Accident
Slip-and-fall accidents can happen in an instant, leaving victims confused about their next steps. Here’s what you should do to protect your rights and build a strong case:
Document the Scene:
Take pictures of the hazard that caused your accident. Slips and falls are often due to easily identifiable hazards like wet floors, broken steps, or debris. Photographic evidence can strengthen your case.
Gather Witness Information:
If anyone witnessed your fall, be sure to get their contact details.
Notify the Property Owner:
Report the accident to the property owner or manager immediately.
Seek Medical Attention:
Even if you feel fine, some injuries may not appear until later. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), about 20% of fall injuries involve fractures or more serious injuries.
Contact a Slip and Fall Lawyer:
Speak with a New Orleans slip and fall lawyer at Morris Bart as soon as possible to discuss your case.
Following these steps will help ensure that your premises liability claim is well-documented, which can lead to a stronger settlement or court award.
Contact a New Orleans Slip and Fall Lawyer
Slip and fall claims can be complex and challenging to navigate on your own. With the help of experienced New Orleans slip and fall attorneys at Morris Bart, you can confidently pursue the compensation you deserve. They’ll handle the legal process while you focus on healing from your injuries.
If you’ve been injured in a slip and fall accident, contact the legal experts at Morris Bart today for a free consultation.
Source: Morris Bart Attorneys, New Orleans