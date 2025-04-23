Hinshaw Adds Partner Laura Cannon to Government Practice in New Orleans

Laura Cannon brings former federal appeals court experience
April 23, 2025 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that Laura Cannon has joined the firm’s appellate team within the Government Practice Group as a partner in New Orleans. Previously, Cannon served as a Criminal Justice Act Attorney for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Cannon’s arrival closely follows the addition of Carol Rooney, who joined the appellate practice as a partner in Tampa earlier this spring, and Anshuman Vaidya, who joined the Government Practice Group as a partner in Chicago, also earlier this year.
“Laura’s experience with the Fifth Circuit and the inner workings of the federal appeals court process brings significant depth to our appellate team,” said Catherine Weiler, who heads Hinshaw’s appellate practice. “Hinshaw has handled 19 cases before the Fifth Circuit just in the last five years. With her addition, we are expanding our appellate practice on the Gulf Coast and nationwide. We are so pleased that she has joined the firm.”
Cannon has extensive experience with a broad range of appellate matters, judicial opinions, and issues of first impression. Her practice focuses on appellate cases related to commercial litigation, insurance matters, and consumer financial services. She also advises clients on white-collar crime compliance and defends public entities in constitutional cases. She decided to return to private law practice at Hinshaw because of the firm’s geographic footprint, nationwide appellate practice, and presence in New Orleans.
“I worked previously with Lauren Campisi, who leads the New Orleans office,” Cannon said. “I really appreciate her leadership and management approach. Hinshaw’s reputation as a leading appellate and litigation firm was a big draw for me as well. I’m looking forward to growing my practice and helping expand the appellate group.”
She began her law practice at McGlinchey Stafford and practiced at other firms in New Orleans. She also served as law clerk for the Hon. Judge Stephen Higginson on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Hon. Judge Nanette Jolivette Brown on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
In addition to her law practice, she serves as a mentor to women college students through Generation Hope, an organization that works to provide educational and economic opportunities for teen parents and their children.
Cannon earned her B.A., cum laude, in political science and history from Tulane University, and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Tulane University Law School.
Does Laura Cannon’s experience with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit bring a unique perspective to Hinshaw & Culbertson’s appellate team compared to her new colleagues? It seems her background could offer a distinctive insight into federal appeals.
Pretty cool to see Carol Rooney join the Tampa team. Been watching the legal scene here, and it’s getting interesting with all these high-profile additions.
While the expansion of Hinshaw & Culbertson’s appellate team is commendable, one has to ponder the strategic allocation of these resources. Is the firm aiming for a stronger presence in appeals or diversifying its legal expertise across different practices?
Interesting to note Laura Cannon’s transition. However, I’d be curious about the kinds of cases she worked on as a Criminal Justice Act Attorney. That could give us real insight into what skills she’s bringing over.
Agreed. Her case history would indeed provide a clearer picture of her expertise and how it fits into the firm’s long-term plans.
The addition of figures like Laura Cannon and Carol Rooney highlights Hinshaw & Culbertson’s commitment to strengthening their appellate practice. This is a positive move for the legal community, providing clients with enhanced representation.
Seeing a lot of movement in the New Orleans legal scene lately. Laura Cannon jumping on board with Hinshaw & Culbertson is just another example. Wonder how this will impact legal services in the area.
Laura Cannon’s expertise from the Fifth Circuit will undoubtedly enhance the firm’s appeal capabilities, especially in complex federal cases. A strategic addition like this could prove instrumental in high-stakes matters.
This is really inspiring news for someone studying law. Seeing skilled lawyers like Laura Cannon moving into important roles makes me excited about the future paths in our legal careers.
Absolutely, it shows there’s a vibrant path forward in the legal world, not just in corporate law but in specialized areas like appellate practice.
