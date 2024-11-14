Hinshaw & Culbertson Appoints Partner to Consumer Financial Services Group

Brian McGrath, partner and co-leader of the Hinshaw & Culbertson Consumer Financial Services practice group, has been appointed to the firm’s Management Committee.
McGrath also serves on Hinshaw’s Executive Committee and as co-char of the firm’s Strategic Lateral Growth Committee. He has been instrumental in the firm’s growth in key geographic markets, and the significant expansion of the Consumer Financial Services group.
The firm’s media announcement is below –
Brian McGrath Appointed to the Firm’s Management Committee
“I’m delighted Brian has agreed to serve on the Management Committee,” said Peter Sullivan, chairman of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. “He has been instrumental in helping develop a series of firm strategic planning initiatives since joining Hinshaw, and his characteristic energy, drive, and sense of humor will be welcome additions to the Committee.
Also currently serving as a member of Hinshaw’s Executive Committee and as co-chair of the firm’s Strategic Lateral Growth Committee, McGrath has been a key contributor to Hinshaw’s expansion in key geographic markets. In his role as practice group leader, he has helped significantly expand the Consumer Financial Services group, with the practice adding nearly 50 attorneys in just the past two years.
Recognized nationally as a leading banking law attorney, McGrath focuses his practice on mortgage servicing issues and advises financial services companies on complex litigation and regulatory compliance matters. In June, he was recognized as a Crain’s New York Business Notable LGBTQIA+ Leader for the second consecutive year.
He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Buffalo Law School and his B.A. from the State University of New York at Geneseo.
